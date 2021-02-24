Authority tells its water users to save for now

Liberty Utilities, which serves Pine Bluff, is shown in this undated photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial / Byron Tate )

Hardin Public Water Authority is asking its customers in Jefferson County and those in the southern portion of White Hall and Pine Bluff to be conscious of water usage until their supplier, Liberty Utilities, is up and fully running.

Currently, there is no boil order in place for Hardin water customers, Teresa Ashcraft, a spokeswoman for the company, said Tuesday morning.

Liberty started experiencing low water pressure problems during last week's freezing temperatures. A piece of damaged equipment was among issues they named.

While the equipment is now fixed, there are numerous system-wide water leaks combined with higher-than-usual-demand that is further aggravating the problem, Kelli Price, Liberty spokeswoman, told the Pine Bluff Commercial.

As its supplier, Liberty's problems are Hardin water's problems.

"We have experienced some low pressure but have maintained adequate pressure as required by the [Arkansas] Health Department," Ashcraft said.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said he is concerned but isn't aware of any problems with Hardin water's service.

Hardin water has about 1,800 connections, mostly serving residential and some businesses around the county. They have five additional storage tanks located throughout the county that are helping alleviate low water pressure problems.

Still, the company is asking that customers conserve water.

"We have had some customers call about usage, like washing clothes, but we're asking them to put it off if possible," Ashcraft said, "until Liberty is able to correct its problems."