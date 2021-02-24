Bears find footing after choppy start

Sylvan Hills didn't look like the Democrat-Gazette's No. 8-ranked team in the first half of Tuesday's 5A-Central matchup with Beebe.

The second half at Sylvan Hills Middle School was another story.

The Bears, down five at half, scored the first nine points of the third quarter to take the lead, then grinded out a 65-53 victory over Beebe.

"I didn't feel like the rhythm in the first half, we really weren't in sync," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said. "I attribute that to emotions."

Sylvan Hills (19-3, 11-1) started the game honoring the contributions of its 10 seniors, and Davis played one group for 1:30 and the other group of five the next four minutes.

Sylvan Hills trailed 10-4 when go-to guys Nick Smith and Corey Washington entered the game with 2:30 to play in the quarter.

Beebe (10-9, 3-7) led 16-12 after one quarter and scored the final six points of the second quarter to go into halftime up 35-30.

"That kind of fell in our lap with them doing that," Beebe Coach Ryan Marshall said of Sylvan Hills' rotation, "and we took advantage of it a little bit. It definitely messes with your rhythm. That played a part."

Marshall said he told his players to expect a different Sylvan Hills team in the second half, and it certainly was.

Davis said assistant coach Roy Jackson came up with a defensive plan to slow down Beebe's 20-point-a-game man Rylie Marshall, who scored 13 points in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half. He was held to two shots.

"He did a good job of keeping fresh legs coming after them," Davis said of Jackson. "They made it difficult on them."

Davis said strong starts to the third quarter have been a trademark of his team.

"These kids give themselves a gut check in the locker room and get dialed in," he said.

Sylvan Hills was led by Smith (24 points) and 6-6 junior center Corey Washington (21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block).

Washington had to sit out much of the second quarter after being called for a technical foul for hanging onto the rim after a feed from Smith. The play put Sylvan Hills in front 18-17, but cheers suddenly turned to jeers after the technical.

Marshall said he tried to prepare his players for what Sylvan Hills was going to do in the second half.

"We knew they were going to come out with their best effort," Marshall said. "They're a very talented ballclub.

"Good teams, they can pick and choose when they fight their battles. We don't have that luxury. Got to do it for 32 minutes."

Logan Worthington finished with a team-high 20 points, including four three-pointers, for Beebe.

Davis had praise for Beebe, one of four teams fighting for the fourth seed and a home game in next week's conference tournament.

"They can really shoot the ball," Davis said. "They run their sets and get the looks they want, and they're patient."

Girls

SYLVAN HILLS 53, BEEBE 48

Sylvan Hills (10-6, 6-4) opened a 21-14 first-quarter lead and held on to beat Beebe (9-15, 4-6).

Sophomore Jianna Morris led Sylvan Hills with 14 points. Seniors Daniya Cartwright and Shayla Golden each scored 11 for the Lady Bears.

Madelyn Atkins kept Beebe in the game with 23 points, including 5 three-pointers and 8 points in the fourth quarter.