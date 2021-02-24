Body found in vehicle at LR Walmart

Little Rock police are investigating a killing after a man's body was found Tuesday inside a vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter on South Shackleford Road, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to a call about 4 p.m. to the store at 2700 S. Shackleford Road where the body was found on the east side of the store between the building and the roadway.

Spokesman Mark Edwards said the body was left at the Walmart after the victim was slain elsewhere. More information will be released as detectives investigate, Edwards said.

A witness at the scene said the victim's legs were hanging out of the Audi he was found inside.

Other people leaving the store said they left their vehicles in the section police had taped off as a crime scene, blocking them from leaving the parking lot.