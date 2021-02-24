Choice grilled on views called 'radical'

Senator John Barrasso, R-WY, listens to Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Interior Department, Deb Haaland, faced sharp questions Tuesday from Republicans over what several called her "radical" ideas that include opposition to fracking and the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Haaland, a New Mexico congresswoman, tried to reassure GOP lawmakers, saying she is committed to "strike the right balance" as the Interior Department manages oil drilling and other energy development while seeking to conserve public lands and address climate change.

If confirmed, Haaland, 60, would be the first American Indian to lead a Cabinet agency.

American Indians see her nomination as the best chance to move from consultation on tribal issues to consent and to put more land into the hands of tribal nations either outright or through stewardship agreements. The Interior Department has broad oversight over nearly 600 federally recognized tribes as well as energy development and other uses for the nation's sprawling federal lands.

"The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me," Haaland testified. "Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans -- moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us."

Haaland's hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee was adjourned after nearly 2½ hours and will resume today.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNxglOJnpTI]

Under questioning from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the panel's chairman, Haaland said the U.S. will continue to rely on fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas even as it moves toward Biden's goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century. The transition to clean energy "is not going to happen overnight," she said.

Manchin, who is publicly undecided on Haaland's nomination, said he supports "innovation, not elimination" of fossil fuels.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was less impressed. He displayed a large chart featuring a quote from November, before Haaland was selected to lead the department, in which she said: "If I had my way, it'd be great to stop all gas and oil leasing on federal and public lands."

If confirmed as secretary, "you will get to have it your way," Daines told Haaland.

She replied that Biden's vision -- not hers -- will set the course for the department. "It is President Biden's agenda, not my own agenda, that I will be moving forward," Haaland said, an answer she repeated several times.

While Biden imposed a moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands -- which doesn't apply to tribal lands -- he has repeatedly said he does not oppose fracking. Biden rejected the long-planned Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

Haaland also faced questions over her appearance at protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota before she was elected to Congress in 2018.

Haaland said she went there in solidarity with American Indian tribes and other "water protectors" who "felt they were not consulted in the best way" before the multi-state oil pipeline was approved.

When asked by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., if she would oppose a renewal of the pipeline permit, Haaland said she would first ensure that tribes are properly consulted. She told Hoeven she also would "listen to you and consult with you."

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the GOP questions over oil drilling and pipelines revealed a partisan divide in the committee.

"I almost feel like your nomination is this proxy fight about the future of fossil fuels," Cantwell said, adding that Haaland had made clear her intention to carry out Biden's clean-energy agenda. She and other Democrats "very much appreciate the fact that you're doing that, and that's what I think a president deserves with his nominee," Cantwell said.

In her opening statement, Haaland told lawmakers that as the daughter of a Pueblo woman, she learned early to value hard work. Her mother is a Navy veteran and worked for a quarter-century at the Bureau of Indian Education, an Interior Department agency. Her father was a Marine who served in Vietnam. He received the Silver Star and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

"As a military family, we moved every few years ... but no matter where we lived, my dad taught me and my siblings to appreciate nature, whether on a mountain trail or walking along the beach," Haaland said.

Haaland pledged to lead the Interior Department with honor and integrity and said she will be "a fierce advocate for our public lands."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Brown of The Associated Press.

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., delivers a gift to Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, before the start of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)