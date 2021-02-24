Sections
Drivers of pickup, Kia die in crashes

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:56 a.m.

A head-on collision Monday night in Garland County killed a Hot Springs woman and injured two others, including a child, troopers said.

Sarah Pate-Baker, 23, was driving a 2011 Kia Sportage north on Arkansas 5 shortly before 7:30 p.m. when she reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Connie Miller, 70, of Hot Springs Village, according to a report by the state police.

The crash injured Pate-Baker, Miller and a girl riding in the Kia, the report states. Troopers said the injured were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where Pate-Baker was later pronounced dead by Dr. Ross Brown.

The report notes road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Also Monday, a 79-year-old Pelsor man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 65 south of Leslie in Searcy County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Dale England was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup south on U.S. 65 at 11 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and then overcorrected and ran off the road, hitting a tree, the report said.

