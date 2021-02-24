Iran limits nuke-site inspections

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses in a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Following the conference Zarif told journalists the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program and would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran officially started restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities Tuesday, a bid to pressure European countries and President Joe Biden's administration to lift crippling economic sanctions and restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

World powers slammed the restrictions as a "dangerous" move.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries that Iran had added 38.8 pounds of uranium enriched up to 20% to its stockpile as of Feb. 16.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-1N_W8CTVw]

It was the first official confirmation of plans Iran announced in January to enrich to the greater purity, which is just a technical step away from weapons-grade levels and far past the 3.67% purity allowed under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran also increased its total enriched uranium stockpile to 6,542.9 pounds, up from 5,385.7 pounds reported on Nov. 2, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported.

Iran's violations of the 2015 deal and the move Tuesday to limit international inspections underscore the daunting task facing Biden as he seeks to reverse former President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. unilaterally out of the deal in 2018. That left Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia struggling to keep it alive.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was the most significant pact between Iran and major world powers since its 1979 Islamic revolution, and Germany, France and Britain stressed their commitment Tuesday to preserving it, urging Iran to "stop and reverse all measures that reduce transparency."

"The E3 are united in underlining the dangerous nature of this decision," the European powers said in a statement. "It will significantly constrain the [International Atomic Energy Agency's] access to sites and to safeguards-relevant information."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a new law had gone into effect Tuesday morning, under which Iran wno longer will provide surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities to the U.N. agency.

"We never gave them live video, but [recordings] were given daily and weekly," Zarif said of the nuclear watchdog agency's access to information recorded by camera monitors. "The tape recording of our [nuclear] program will be kept in Iran."

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Tehran's civilian nuclear agency, has promised to preserve the tapes for three months, then hand them over to the International Atomic Energy Agency -- but only if granted sanctions relief. Otherwise, Iran has vowed to erase the tapes, narrowing the window for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal, Iran has gradually been violating its restrictions to put pressures on the remaining nations to come up with economic incentives to offset crippling American sanctions.

Besides surpassing the purity and stockpiles allowed, Iran has also been spinning advanced centrifuges and producing uranium metal.

Zarif stressed in a tweet Tuesday that Iran's new limits on nuclear inspections and other violations of the pact are reversible, insisting that the U.S. move first to revive the deal.

In a show of defiance, Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei outlined further developments in Iran's nuclear program Tuesday. Over the past three weeks, he told reporters, Iran has installed and started feeding gas into an additional 148 high-tech IR2-m centrifuges at its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility and its fortified nuclear complex at Fordo, bringing the total number of centrifuges to up to 492. Another set of 492 centrifuges will be installed in the coming month, he said.

He added that Iran has installed two cascades of even more advanced centrifuges at its nuclear enrichment facilities, but did not specify where.

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also signaled Iran would refuse to capitulate to U.S. pressure over its nuclear program. Khamenei said that Iran could enrich uranium up to 60% purity if necessary, but stressed the country forbids nuclear weapons. Tehran has long insisted that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, such as power generation and medical research.

The Biden administration has said it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the deal. Zarif responded to the overture cautiously Tuesday, saying Iran is "assessing the idea of an unofficial meeting" with the parties to the accord "in which America is invited as a non-member."

Information for this article was contributed by David Rising of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2021, file photo, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, speaks with spokesman of Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi upon his arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran. Iran has said it plans to cease its implementation of the "Additional Protocol," a confidential agreement between Tehran and the IAEA reached as part of the landmark nuclear accord that grants the U.N. inspectors enhanced powers to visit nuclear facilities and watch Iran's program. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses in a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Following the conference Zarif told journalists the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program and would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks with journalists following a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Iran's foreign minister says the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program. Zarif reiterated that Iran would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks with journalists following a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Iran's foreign minister says the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program. Zarif reiterated that Iran would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Following the conference Zarif told journalists the country has started implementing a law passed by the parliament to curb UN inspections into its nuclear program and would no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the U.N. agency. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)