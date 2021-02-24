LR board backs hate-crimes bill

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a symbolic resolution Tuesday expressing support for efforts in the Legislature to pass a bill adding enhanced penalties for hate crimes.

Along with Wyoming and South Carolina, Arkansas is one of only three states without legislation addressing hate crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The resolution was approved without discussion or comments from Little Rock city directors during the meeting.

The introductory text of the Little Rock resolution condemns crimes based on an individual's personal attributes as dehumanizing, describing such acts as "a first and reprehensible step towards demagoguery and totalitarianism."

The resolution refers to Senate Bill 3, submitted by Sen. Jim Hendren of Sulphur Springs, as well as its twin in the other chamber, House Bill 1020, from Rep. Frederick Love, D-Little Rock.

The bill would impose an additional penalty equal to 20% of the original term of imprisonment, fine or probationary period in the case of a crime motivated by an individual's personal characteristics, such as his or her religion, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation or military service.

The measure in the Legislature has the support of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, but faces opposition from conservative lawmakers.

One business leader in Arkansas recently signaled that the proposed hate-crimes bill was undergoing revisions.

Randy Zook, the president of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, told a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit group earlier this month that the hate-crimes bill was being revised to reflect the concerns of opponents.

These revision efforts included the governor's office, supportive lawmakers and businesses, Zook said.

Zook suggested that a revised bill would contain a higher standard of proof for determining whether hate was a factor behind a crime, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The attempt to get legislation on hate crimes passed on a statewide level follows a similar effort on the part of Little Rock city officials.

Last year, the city board passed an ordinance that added enhanced penalties for certain misdemeanor crimes motivated by a victim's personal attributes. The measure was the first of its kind for a city in Arkansas.

The municipal ordinance approved in July added a range of potential penalty enhancements for specific criminal acts, including a combination of a fine and imprisonment, plus a period of mandatory supervised release for up to one year.