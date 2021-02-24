Missouri stumbles again to Ole Miss

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, right, shoots a basket against Maryland guard Katie Benzan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Mississippi beat No. 24 Missouri 60-53 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series against the sputtering Tigers.

Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner added 10 points apiece for Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 SEC), which beat then-No. 10 Missouri 80-59 earlier this month.

Kobe Brown led Missouri (14-7, 7-7) with 12 points while Mark Smith added 11. Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season.

Missouri went on a 15-2 second-half run while the Rebels endured a 8:26 stretch without a field goal, pushing the Tigers ahead 43-41 with 9:25 left. Neither team led by more than a possession from there until Shuler and KJ Buffen hit consecutive buckets to give Ole Miss a four-point lead with 1:18 to go. Joiner made six consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Ole Miss led by nine points at halftime and pushed ahead by as many as 13 points early in the second half.

In other men's Top 25 games Tuesday, Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor overcame the rust of a three-week break to defeat visiting Iowa State 77-62, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history. The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of covid-19 issues in the program. Iowa State (2-17, 0-14) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in less than 6 1/2 minutes on a jumper by Tre Jackson. Tyler Harris had 22 points for the Cyclones with five three-pointers. ... Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead host Michigan State over No. 5 Illinois, 81-72. The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in their 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven consecutive games. ... Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three consecutive three-pointers in the final minutes, and host Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57. The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play before McGuirl took over. The Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) didn't lose the lead after that point. Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half for the Sooners. ... Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead No. 8 Villanova (15-3, 10-2 Big East) over visiting St. John's, 81-58. St. John's (14-9, 8-9) has lost three of four games and is looking at having to run the table in the Big East Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. ... Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 West Virginia continued its solid play with a 74-66 road victory over TCU. Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12). RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th consecutive game scoring in double digits. ... Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping visiting Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech, 69-53. Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4).

In other men's SEC play Tuesday, Tre Mann scored 19 points -- 16 in the first half -- and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Florida overwhelmed host Auburn, 74-57. Absent Sharife Cooper's 20.2 points per game due to an injured ankle announced before tipoff, Auburn (11-13, 5-10 SEC) missed 16 of 23 shot attempts in the first half and Florida led 44-22 at halftime. Scottie Lewis scored 16 points and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) 11 for Florida (12-6, 8-5). Devan Cambridge scored 14 points for Auburn. ... Sahvir Wheeler recorded Georgia's first triple-double in program history, and the host Bulldogs cruised to a 91-78 victory over LSU. Wheeler had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. Toumani Camara added a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia (14-9, 7-9 SEC). Cameron Thomas had 21 points to lead LSU (14-7, 9-5).

In the lone women's Top 25 game Tuesday, senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with nine three-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland over visiting Iowa, 111-93. Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark made nine shots from beyond the arc, one shy of a program record, and scored 29 of her 34 points in the first half. Diamond Miller had 27 points and Ashley Owusu added 24 points and 12 assists for the Terrapins (17-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Monika Czinano finished with 17 points and McKenna Warnock added 16 points for Iowa (12-7, 8-7).

Maryland guard Katie Benzan works the floor against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, left, works the floor against Maryland guard Katie Benzan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland guard Diamond Miller, right, goes up for a shot against Iowa center Sharon Goodman (40), guard Kate Martin (20) and guard Lauren Jensen, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 111-93. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)