Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Braxton Stowe, 29, of 2603 S.E. 7th Court in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Stowe was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Mikel Sweeten, 36, of 1710 Whippoorwill Drive in Greenwood was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. Sweeten was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jay Reyes-Mojica, 37, of Broken Bow, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with rape and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Reyes-Mojica was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.