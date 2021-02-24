OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs down No. 8 Alabama 81-66

Alabama came into Bud Walton Arena looking to secure the Southeastern Conference basketball championship and equal the 1975-76 season, when the Crimson Tide won conference titles in football and basketball.

They are still looking.

Most likely they will get it, but not on the Razorbacks' home court.

The Arkansas Razorbacks led at the half 39-38, but in less than two minutes of the second half they found themselves down 45-39. Head coach Eric Musselman called time out.

Defense and passing the ball was the subject — again.

It was a come-to-reality meeting, and the Razorbacks would rally to win 81-66, giving the Crimson Tide just their second conference loss of the year.

It moves the Hogs within a game of being a No. 2 seed going into the SEC Tournament — or two games, if there are make-up games because of covid-19 postponements.

The Razorbacks got 42 points from Arkansas freshmen Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and Devonta Davis. Moody led all scorers with 24 points.

Williams came off the bench to give the Hogs a spark offensively and defensively, scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Arkansas lost this season's first meeting with the Tide, 90-59, but they have now won eight SEC games in a row to climb into second place. They're a game ahead of LSU, whom they face this Saturday in Bud Walton.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, Arkansas’ win could move them to a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas closes the season with LSU at home and at South Carolina.

Texas A&M owes Arkansas two games because of covid-19 cancellations, but the Aggies also owe six other teams games.