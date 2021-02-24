Parkview survives after lengthy layoff

BENTON -- On a night when the Little Rock Parkview boys didn't have their normal offensive punch, the Patriots brought their defense to Benton and ran away with a hard-fought road victory.

Senior guard Coran Littrell led Parkview's defensive charge with seven steals as the Patriots cranked up their intensity over the game's final eight minutes to beat the Panthers 56-35 on Tuesday night at Benton Arena.

Parkview (16-2, 9-1 5A-Central), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, came away with 18 steals for the game and forced Benton into 27 turnovers, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to finally distance itself from its conference counterparts in what was otherwise a close game.

"Defense has been the staple of our team, and we needed it [Tuesday]," said Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman, whose team shot 16 of 45 (35.6%) overall and 20 of 33 (60.6%) from the free-throw line. "We've been off for two weeks, and it showed because we didn't shoot it well. But the one thing I instill in my guys is that we're going to guard every night to give ourselves a chance to win.

"As long as we guard, we can shoot it bad and still have a chance to win."

Thurman acknowledged that he didn't expect his team to shoot lights out against the Panthers, particularly because they hadn't played since beating Little Rock Christian on Feb. 9. But he also admitted he didn't anticipate the Patriots to struggle the way they did from the floor.

Parkview went 1 of 9 in the first quarter and 4 of 18 (22.2%) in the first half. Yet, the Patriots went into halftime tied 17-17 because of the defensive pressure they consistently applied on the Panthers.

Benton (8-9, 2-6), which lost 79-50 to Parkview in their first meeting on Jan. 22, committed 10 turnovers in the first half despite shooting 7 of 17 (41.2%) through the first 16 minutes. But the Panthers were stingy as well on defense and had a hand in the Patriots' shooting woes while holding their own on the glass.

Parkview, however, began to amp up its intensity in the third quarter. During a four-minute stretch of the period, the Patriots forced six Benton turnovers, scoring on four of them, to turn an 18-17 lead into a 33-24 advantage by the end of the quarter.

The Patriots held a 42-32 lead with just over four minutes left in the game when they reeled off 12 points in a row, 10 of which were direct results of Panthers miscues. By the time junior forward Andrew Williamson scored on a lay-up with less than a minute left to snap Benton's scoring drought, Parkview had built a 54-34 lead.

"I did figure we'd have a little bit of jitters, a little bit of nerves coming out because we hadn't played in a while," Thurman said. "I thought we'd be a little bit more crisp than what we were throughout. But hey, when you win by 21 points and not play well, I'll take it all day long."

Senior forward Cameron Wallace scored 12 points and sophomore guard Nate Coley had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for Parkview, which will take on Beebe today in a make-up game.

Junior forward Cam Harris had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals for Benton, which shot 14 of 44 (31.8%) from the field and just 4 of 7 (57.1%) from the free-throw line.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 49, BENTON 45

Sophomore forward Tyra Robinson scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Parkview (7-7, 3-3 5A-Central) erased an 11-point halftime deficit to win.

The Lady Patriots, who trailed 24-13 at the break and 28-18 midway through the third quarter, took the lead for good on Robinson's free throw with 2:01 left in the game.

Benton (13-8, 4-5) was down 47-45 and had a chance to either win or tie the game in the closing seconds, but Parkview junior guard Isis Isom came away with a steal with four seconds left and fed freshman guard Alivia Montgomery for the Lady Patriots' final basket.

Sophomore guard Jada Page added nine points for Parkview. Sophomore forward Alyssa Houston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, while freshman forward Wesleigh Ferguson added 13 points and three steals for Benton.