Pilgrim Church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site, according to a news release.

Chamber postpones annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual dinner because of problems caused by the snowstorm and water issues.

"Due to the lack of water pressure and the sanitation issues it can cause, we are unable to hold our drive thru 'Annual Dinner' that was scheduled for this Thursday, Feb. 25, at Pine Bluff Country Club," according to the Chamber newsletter. "We plan to reschedule the event in March and will make an announcement once the new date is set. Thank you to all of our sponsors for supporting this event and for your patience as we work to serve you."

Ticket holders will use original tickets to pick up their meals on the new date. For details, email Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager, at jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Also, the Chamber announced Tuesday that the office was closed due to a loss of power from the snowstorm. Staff of the Chamber and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County are working remotely.

Staff can be contacted at email addresses on the website at https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/the-alliance/staff/

Poetry Out Loud set for March 13

The Arkansas Poetry Out Loud contest for high school students will be held virtually at 9 a.m. March 13.

The Arkansas Arts Council, in partnership with Arkansas Heritage, announced the statewide poetry recitation competition.

Students who won poetry competitions via their schools or educational groups will compete for the state title. The Arkansas winner will have the opportunity to compete at the national level for a chance to win $20,000 this spring, according to the news release.

Attending the virtual event is free and open to the public. Reservations are available through Facebook or Eventbrite.

Details: Drekkia Morning, Arts in Education Programs manager, at Drekkia.Morning@Arkansas.gov or visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/educate/teacher-resources/poetry-out-loud.