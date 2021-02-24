Police ID slaying victim, 20; man's body found at Little Rock Walmart

Little Rock police on Wednesday released the name of a man who was reportedly found slain inside a vehicle at a Walmart Supercenter.

Officers responding to a call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the store, 2700 S. Shackleford Road, discovered the body of Khyree Allison, 20, according to police. Department spokesman Mark Edwards said investigators believed Allison was slain elsewhere.

A witness at the scene said the victim's legs were hanging out of the Audi he was found inside.

Other people leaving the store said they left their vehicles in the section police had taped off as a crime scene, blocking them from leaving the parking lot.