OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks must be better this time vs. Tide

When Arkansas played Alabama on Jan. 16, the Hogs had their heads handed to them 90-59.

The Razorbacks scored first, and it was pretty much downhill from there.

The Tide led by as many as 36 points in the second half. Although the Razorbacks were held to just 19 first half-points on 23% shooting, they did play better in the second half, scoring 40 on 40%.

Alabama, though, won both halves.

The Tide attempted 36 threes (and just 28 twos) and made 15, so saying the Razorbacks' perimeter defense needs to be much better tonight in Bud Walton is a gross understatement.

Alabama is sitting atop the SEC standings because the Tide have improved since that game.

Yet, so have the Razorbacks.

When the Hogs do as they are coached to do, which is pass the ball and look for chances for someone to isolate on a defender, they end up with lots of assists and wins.

The Hogs had eight assists and 18 turnovers in the first game against the Tide, so protecting the ball is a big thing, too.

It was not a pretty game for the Razorbacks. The scoring went like this: starters not including Moses Moody were 7-of-22 shooting for 18 points, and the bench was 4-of-16 shooting for 13 point. Moody was 10 of 25 for 28.

Moody is not a selfish player, never has been, but the ball wasn't being moved quickly and safely that night.

In their seven-game SEC winning streak, the Razorbacks have averaged 15 assists per game with the high being 22 and the low 12.

That's the type of unselfish play Eric Musselman expects.

Here's the warning: In that same winning streak, they still averaged almost 14 turnovers. That number could get them beat tonight.

In the first game, the Crimson Tide had 16 points off turnovers to just six for the Hogs.

For weeks this subject has been avoided because of the politically correct issues, but Attorney General Leslie Rutledge did the right thing by introducing legislation that would disallow boys who claim they are girls to compete against girls in sports.

You can't just claim to be a specific sex.

Like almost everything else, this probably will end up in the Supreme Court since states don't seem to have sovereignty anymore.

Still, Rutledge and bill sponsors Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, showed courage by introducing this bill.

Before you fire up those letters to the editor about how insensitive this sportswriter is about transgender people, let me say you are correct.

It is impossible to be sensitive about something you have no understanding of.

The only thing I've ever wanted differently than how God made me was to be taller. Someday maybe He'll take the time to explain to me how I was His perfect height.

I'm not sure how I feel about guys who have had all the surgeries completed. It does seem unfair since they would have gone through puberty and gotten healthy dosages of testosterone.

Yes, there is a drug that counteracts testosterone. But what are events supposed to do, test for that?

For decades, women have fought for their places in sports and earned much deserved respect and credit. Now in one swoop of the pen, new President Joe Biden's actions have paved the way for girls to have to compete with guys who have become or are becoming girls.

To be fair, maybe there should be three classifications: men, women and transgender athletics.