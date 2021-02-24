STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: ASU sweeps indoor SBC titles | Arkansas wins spring soccer opener | UAPB loses at Tennessee

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sweeps indoor SBC titles

For the second consecutive year, the Arkansas State University men's and women's indoor track and field teams won the Sun Belt Conference championships Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

The ASU men earned 155 points for their ninth indoor title, ahead of Texas State (147.5) and Louisiana-Lafayette (111). ASU became the first men's team since Middle Tennessee State in 2004 to earn a second consecutive Sun Belt indoor title.

The ASU women finished with a school-record 145 points to win their sixth indoor title. Texas State was second with 94.5 points and Troy was third with 90 points.

The Red Wolves' trio of Seth Waters (Harrison), Bennett Pascoe (Conway Christian) and Gregoire Saury took the top three spots in the men's mile. Waters won the race in 4:14.15, while Pascoe was second (4:14.49) and Saury came in third (4:14.84).

Jermie Walker won the 400-meter run with a time of 47.52.

On the women's side, senior Allie Hensley of Clinton won the pentathlon after taking over for reigning champion Camryn Newton-Smith, who couldn't finish after two events because of an injury. Hensley won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), and also recorded a personal-best 39-0.25 in the shot put and a 2:25.79 in the 800 to win with 3,875 points.

Also on Tuesday, Pauline Meyer won the 3,000 run with a time of 9:47.04, and Evangelynn Harris took the women's shot put title with a throw of 48-10.25.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men finished sixth with 62 points, and the women came in 11th with 17 points at the Sun Belt championships.

Cameron Jackson won the men's 60 title for the Trojans after clocking in at 6.75.

SOCCER

Arkansas wins spring opener

The University of Arkansas (10-2) opened its spring schedule with a 7-0 victory over Missouri State (1-3-1) on Tuesday in the Razorbacks' spring opener at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Anna Podojil scored two goals to lead the Razorbacks.

Podojil, Reagan Swindall and Ainsley Jeffrey each scored in the first half to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas continued to roll in the second half. Parker Goins scored for a 4-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half, and Podojil, Ava Tankersley and Tyler Runnels picked up goals later in the match for the Razorbacks.

Hannah Warner had three saves for Arkansas.

BASEBALL

UAPB loses at Tennessee

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost its season opener at Tennessee 21-1 on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

First baseman Humberto Maldonado homered for the Golden Lions (0-1) to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning. Maldonado finished 1 for 3 to lead UAPB.

Tennessee took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning and added five runs in the fourth, one run apiece in the fifth and seventh, and 11 runs in the eighth.

Designated hitter Max Ferguson led the Volunteers (4-0), going 2 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI.

UAPB and Tennessee are scheduled to finish their two-game series at 3:30 p.m. Central today in Knoxville, Tenn.

SOFTBALL

UCA swept at LSU

The University of Central Arkansas lost 3-0 and 2-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

Lexi McClellan led the Bears in the first game with two hits. Rio Sanchez (1-2) pitched a complete game, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 3 in a losing effort.

In the second game, Jordan Johnson (1-3) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits for the Bears. She also struck out three batters while walking three.

Two Bears honored

Tylar Vernon and Kayla Beaver of the University of Central Arkansas earned the Southland Conference's hitter and pitcher of the week awards, respectively, on Tuesday.

Vernon was named the conference's hitter of the week after hitting .600 with 6 hits and 4 runs scored in a four-game stretch.

Beaver picked up the league's pitcher of the week award thanks to a 1-1 record last week, including a six-strikeout performance in seven innings against Texas Tech on Saturday.

TENNIS

UCA's Nonoyama earns award

University of Central Arkansas sophomore Fuka Nonoyama was named the Southland Conference's women's tennis player of the week.

Nonoyama went 2-0 last week against Missouri State and Oklahoma State. She is 17-7 in singles competition this season.

It is her second weekly award from the Southland Conference and first of the season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services