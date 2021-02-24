Wolfenbarger, Dauda selected

Two of the state's best girls basketball players for a long time were recognized Tuesday as two of the best players in the nation.

Fort Smith Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger and Bentonville's Maryam Dauda were selected as members of the McDonald's All-American team. They were two of 24 players selected, but the game will not be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a virtual celebration will be conducted.

Wolfenbarger, 6-6, signed with the University of Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami and Notre Dame.

Former Lady Bears standout Tamika Kursh-Williams was a McDonald's All-American in 2002 and has been a source of inspiration for Wolfenbarger.

"I remember my first workout in the practice gym at Northside, and right above the door hung a large poster with the achievements of a Northside legend, Tamika Kursh-Williams," Wolfenbarger said. "I told myself in that moment that's who I want to be. That's what I want to accomplish during my career at Northside.

"So I think it's only right to say, 'Thank you, Tamika,' because without having to look up every day, the days when motivation ran low, the days when it would've been easier to stay home, she unknowingly inspired me to set this goal. What an honor it is to be alongside her."

ESPN rates Wolfenbarger a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall prospect. She averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a junior.

Aaliyah Wilson was the last McDonald's All-American to sign with Arkansas out of high school in 2016. Ruby Vaden, a forward from Osceola, was the first McDonald's All-American to sign with the Razorbacks in 2002.

Forward Lauren Ervin was also a McDonald's All-American in 2003 and transferred to Arkansas from Kansas. Arkansas senior guards Amber Ramirez and Destiny Slocum were McDonald's All-Americans in 2016.

Ramirez initially signed with TCU and played in Fort Worth for two seasons before transferring to Fayetteville. Slocum signed with Maryland, played one season there and transferred to Oregon State before eventually landing at Arkansas.

Wolfenbarger was also recently named one of five finalists for the Naismith Trophy, which recognizes the top girls basketball player in the country.

Dauda, who has signed to play at Baylor, gave Arkansas a second representative on the team.

The 6-4 Dauda, who has set numerous school records and recorded 31 double-doubles in her career, becomes the first Lady Tiger to receive such recognition.

"I think it's an honor, and I'm very proud of myself and the program for helping me get to where I am today," Dauda said. "All the trainers, my family and everybody who helped me to get here, I just want to say thank you."

Dauda has averaged 17 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, with a season-high of 35 points and 12 rebounds during a Jan. 15 game against Fayetteville. She has hit 60.4% (113 of 187) of her shot attempts this year, including 17 of 41 (41.5%) from three-point range. She also has made 46 of 52 (88.5%) of her free throws.