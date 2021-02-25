14-run hole too much for Golden Lions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball team dropped its second game against No. 16 Tennessee, 14-6, on Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers (5-0) ran out to a 14-0 advantage through the first five innings before the Golden Lions (0-2) roared back.

The Golden Lions added two runs in the top of the sixth inning when sophomore Karsten Vasquez singled through the left side and advanced to third next at-bat with a ground-rule double to left field by senior Nick Kreutzer. Sophomore Timothy Martin would come up big to give UAPB its first runs of the game, scoring Vasquez and Kreutzer with a double to left field.

UAPB plated three runs in the eighth inning and one run in the ninth inning, as the defense held the Vols scoreless the last three innings, but it was not enough in the comeback.

Kreutzer led the Golden Lions at the plate, going 2-for-5 with an RBI, followed by sophomore Braelin Hence going 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Martin, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Sophomore Brandon Simon and freshman Dante Leach both added an RBI for UAPB.

Jordan Jones (0-1) took the loss on the mound for UAPB.

The Golden Lions return to action on the road Friday for a three-game series against Jackson State at Braddy Field. The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 6 p.m.