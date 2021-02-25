6-ton Deere rear-ended in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE — Randy Beaver was headed home just about dark Sunday on Lee Town Road when the John Deere tractor he was driving was rear-ended.

“I got rear ended! That’s a 6-ton tractor and it got knocked 75 foot,” Beaver said. Beaver and his family own and operate a dairy on Lee Town Road.

The force of the impact knocked the left rear wheel off the tractor.

That wheel landed in the pasture on the north side of the road.

The first person on the scene, Jesse Harling, is a first-responder with the Seligman, Mo., Fire Department.

He was driving east bound on Lee Town Road just outside of Pea Ridge about 5:30 Sunday evening when he saw a large tractor launch to the right onto the south side of the road and a red minivan “fly through the air.”

“He (the tractor driver) was just coming down the road and this car right here … just … ended him,” Harling said.

“I seen the tractor launch that way and I seen his car fly through the air and hit right there,” Harling said. “I checked on him (the tractor driver) first he said, ‘I’m good enough right now, nothing’s too bad right now.’”

“So I went to check on him (driver of the red minivan) because the car was smoking at the time,” Harling said.

Pea Ridge Fire and ambulance personnel worked the scene and tended to the two drivers.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputy M. Bryant investigated the incident. The report was not released by press time.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com .