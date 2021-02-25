Abortion ban, stand-you-ground + more: Where high-profile bills stand in the Arkansas Legislature

The General Assembly’s session is well underway, with bills moving along in the process to become law, or not. Here are where some high-profile bills stand.

(You can brush up on the process for a bill to become law with our guide to the General Assembly.)

Stand-your-ground (Senate Bill 24)

What is it: A bill that would eliminate someone’s duty to retreat in self-defense situations. (Read our breakdown of it here)

Where it is in the process: It passed in the House on Wednesday. The bill originated and previously was passed in the Senate, so it is headed to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. He hasn’t said whether or not he will sign the bill into law.

Abortion ban (Senate Bill 6)

What is it: A bill that would ban all abortions except those to save a pregnant person’s life. (Read our breakdown of it here).

Where it is in the process: The bill was passed by the Senate this week, so it is now under consideration by the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.

Voter ID restrictions (House Bill 1112)

What it is: A bill that would tighten Arkansas' voter-identification law by removing a provision allowing voters without IDs to sign their names in order to have their ballot counted. (Read our breakdown of it here).

Where it is in the process: The bill passed in the Senate on Wednesday. The bill originated and previously passed in the House, so it is headed to Hutchinson’s desk. He has not said whether or not he will sign the bill into law.

Enhanced sentences for hate crimes (Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 1020)

What it is: A bill that would enhance criminal penalties for crimes committed because of a victim’s protected identity. (Read our breakdown here).

Where it is in the process: Two concurrent bills, one originating in the Senate and one in the House, have not passed out of committee. Supporters of hate crime legislation said last week they are revising the bill to address concerns of opponents.

Restrictions for transgender athletes (Senate Bill 354)

What it is: A bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's sports teams at schools and postsecondary institutions in Arkansas.

Where it is in the process: The legislation was introduced this week by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View. Her bill was referred to the Education Committee.

Creation of education vouchers (House Bill 1371)

What it is: A bill that would create a voucher system so public funds to be used to pay for private school tuition.

Where it is in the process: The bill was filed this month and has been assigned to the House Education Committee.

