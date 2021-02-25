Aggies have become a void in SEC schedule

As someone who likes Texas A&M basketball Coach Buzz Williams and has respect for the Aggies overall, it may be time for them to cancel what is left of their basketball schedule.

The Aggies game Saturday with Missouri was postponed Wednesday because of covid-19 cases, contact tracing, etc.

That will be the Aggies' eighth consecutive postponement, and there should be no doubt the next team to play the Aggies should be concerned about facing the covid kids.

Postponed pretty much means canceled in the SEC. There is a window at the end of the season to make up games, but not enough for the the Aggies to reschedule that many.

Most postponements eventually will be treated like vacated games -- there's not a winner or loser.

The Aggies owe the Razorbacks two games and six other teams a single game.

Understand that all the SEC teams want games during that break to fine-tune, tweak and stay in game condition, but there is no way all the postponed games can be played.

Kentucky Coach John Calipari said he's going to find someone to play.

The Wildcats on Tuesday night were supposed to host the Aggies, but that was obviously postponed. That leaves Kentucky with a home game against Florida and a road game vs. Ole Miss remaining.

That's not going to help their NET ranking much, and that has to be a big concern for the Wildcats, who still hope to land on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Since losing to Arkansas 81-80, Kentucky has reeled off wins against Auburn, Vanderbilt and No. 19 Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Wildcats have a NET ranking of No. 64, which seems like a lot of miles to run to get to the bubble. But if they win out and make it to the finals of the SEC Tournament, their ranking will take long strides toward March Madness.

Of course, they could just win the SEC Tournament to gain an invite.

The Wildcats most likely will have to win four games in four days, but for UK that would be a positive. Winning games will improve their NET ranking.

The SEC Tournament starts March 10 in Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena with limited seating.

Nicknamed the Kentucky Invitational because of the Wildcats' success and huge number of fans they bring, the winning streak is going to help the Wildcats keep that nickname alive.

Not the SEC or probably even covid-19 can keep 10,000 Kentucky fans from showing up in hopes of buying tickets on the street.

A dinner conversation led to the topic of women vs. men in athletics.

There have been some classic showdowns in battles between the sexes. Of course, Billie Jean King comes to mind, but the greatest win by a female against males may have happened in 1988.

Winning Colors was a wildly talented filly trained by the wildly confident D. Wayne Lukas.

From almost the start, Lukas set his sights on the biggest race in the world, the Kentucky Derby, a race that Lukas had not won.

Only two fillies had ever won the Run for the Roses: the first was Regret in 1915, and the second was Genuine Risk in 1980.

Winning Colors won both of her starts as a 2-year-old.

She then won the Santa Anita Derby by 7 1/2 lengths and was headed to Louisville, Ky.

It was more than a formidable field she faced that first Saturday in May with the likes of Risen Star, Private Terms, Forty Niner and Seeking the Gold.

Winning Colors led the whole way, but in the stretch the boys came running and it appeared Forty Niner might catch her. In the last 10 yards, the filly dug in and won by a head.