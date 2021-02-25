MUSIC MADNESS: Americana duo to play winery gig

Lee Street Lyrical, also known as Buddy Case and Casey Penn, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

Described as a harmony-rich duo, Lee Street Lyrical "delivers a lively variety of music (including originals) reflective of many musical influences," according to their biography. The duo is an Arkansas Artist on Tour Roster member and a repeat Arkansas Country Music Awards nominee and is well traveled on the festival circuit.

Penn, an award-winning singer-songwriter and fiddler, was born in Wyoming but has been a transplanted Southerner since 1983. Case, from the Enola area, has played for audiences for five decades and with some of music's most respected artists, including Central Arkansas' Tenpenny Gypsy. He's a singer-songwriter, a studio musician with nine albums to his credit and also teaches guitar lessons.

For the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards, they are up for acoustic act of the year. Separately, Case is nominated for guitarist of the year.

Voting for the country music awards takes place between March 1-14 at Arkansasmusic.org.

◼️ Jon Bailey will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 and reservations are required. If any tickets remain at showtime, they will be $12. On Saturday, Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts will perform at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and reservations are required. If any tickets remain at showtime, tickets will be $12. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Josh Stewart will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Juice will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday; "Music Madness" will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

ARKADELPHIA

Hooker Red will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Ravine, 1205 N. 10th St., Arkadelphia. Admission is free. (870) 210-5150.

CONWAY

Darren Barry will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Tone Kats will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Cold Crown will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St, Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

"Mad Battle," which was to have been held last Saturday, was postponed until March 6.

Participating bands are: Boots Bailey & The Boys, Crutchfield, DeFrance, Fox Eating Foxes, Jasper Wilderness, Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band.

FORT SMITH

Singer-songwriter Charley Crockett, along with opening act Jesse Dean, will perform at 8 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets, ranging in price from $119.50 to $179.50, are available at stubs.net. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Chuck & Glenn will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, (Temperance Hill Mall), Hot Springs. Admission is $18, which includes a Cajun shrimp boil. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Jocko will perform at 7 p.m. today at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

◼️ "Artbeat Karaoke" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Scenic 7 will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wagon Wheel, 816 Albert Pike Road, Hot Springs. Admission is free, although membership in the club is $10.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Back Beats will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. There is a $3 cover charge. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

Singer-songwriter Dar Williams will perform "We Can Live Through February," a free livestream show at 6 p.m. today on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

◼️ "American Idol" winners Kris Allen, from Conway, and David Cook will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday in a livestream concert in a "pay what you can" show on stageit.com.

◼️ Island Time Music Festival, which supports the Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres and its Little Yellow Schoolhouse will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, with a livestream show that will feature Vince Gill, Lisa Loeb, Lee Brice, Runaway June, Blackberry Smoke, Jake Owen, John Rich, A Thousand Horses, LOCASH and Emily West.

The show is a pay what you can event, through paypal.com.

◼️ The first Folk Unlocked Virtual Festival, which began Monday, wraps up Friday. The festival is designed to help musicians and folk music workers during the covid-19 crisis. Featured musicians today include Terrance Simien, Marcella Simien, Dom Flemons, Keb' Mo', Allison Russell of Birds of Chicago, The War and Treaty and Terra Lightfoot. On Friday, the festival will feature a Global Music Marathon Closing Party.

Fans can access the festival with a minimum $25 donation to The Village Fund through Eventbrite.com.

◼️ The Hope Lives On Virtual Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Christian Festival Association Facebook page, where 26 annual festivals have united to offer the free gathering.

◼️ The Rifters will perform a "Livestream for Texas!" at 8 p.m. Saturday on Facebook. Admission is free; the band will donate one-fourth of their tip jar take to assist storm-ravaged Texas, their border state.

Formed in Taos, N.M. in 2002, The Rifters are a three-man band consisting of Jim Bradley and Don Richmond of Hired Hands and Rod Taylor of The Rounders.

◼️ "Downstream," a benefit for the Tennessee Riverkeeper organization, will feature Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Lyle Lovett, Michael Franti, Patterson Hood, John Carter Cash with Joe Cash, Ana Christina Cash, Mac McAnally, John Oates, Particle Kid, Moon Taxi and others at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook and YouTube.

There is a suggested donation of $25; to donate, see tennesseeriverkeeper.org.

◼️ Texas singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, a Hendrix College graduate who performs his "Alone Together Tuesday" livestream show each week at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will donate a portion of the proceeds to a different charity in Texas each week. The episode will be his 43rd consecutive show. Donations can be made through Venmo, PayPal or Patreon.

Melissa Carper, the Northwest Arkansas singer-songwriter-bassist, has released the second single, "I Almost Forgot About You," from her debut solo album, "Daddy's Country Gold," which will be released March 19. Carper is also a member of Sad Daddy, The Carper Family and Buffalo Gals.

◼️ Morrilton native Matt Stell has a new single, "That Ain't Me No More," which has been named the most-added single of the week on country music radio.

I was vaguely aware of stereogum.com, but only really looked closely at what it offered when I wondered what had been written about The Mekons and found there an intriguing list of a writer's top 10 Mekons' songs. Delving further, there were similarly well-written lists devoted to the songs of Grandaddy and Steely Dan. Other artists featured included: Chris Stapleton, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX.