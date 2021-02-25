Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas-Texas A&M basketball game rescheduled for March 6

by Bob Holt | Today at 3:08 p.m.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play during a game against Florida on Feb. 16, 2021, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas A&M on March 6 in Walton Arena in a rescheduled game, the SEC and schools announced Thursday.

A tipoff time and TV broadcast information will be announced later.

The game is a makeup of the postponed Arkansas-Texas A&M game originally scheduled to be played in Walton Arena on Feb. 6.

Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) has postponed eight consecutive games since last playing on Jan. 30 when the Aggies beat Kansas State 68-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Seven of the cancelations were because of postitive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Texas A&M program. One postponement was due to wintry weather in Texas.

March 6 was a date set aside by the SEC to make up games which had been postponed.

Arkansas’ game at Texas A&M originally scheduled for Feb. 20 apparently will not be made up.

All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for Feb. 6 game will be honored for the March 6 game, according to an Arkansas news release.

Here is the SEC’s full list of rescheduled games for March 6:

Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., CBS

LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for Jan. 9

Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for Feb. 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for Feb. 6

South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for Dec. 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Dates set for Razorbacks' spring practice
Museum animals move to Little Rock Zoo during repairs
by Brianna Kwasnik
Fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
by Bill Bowden
Golden Lions' kickoff delayed another week
by I.C. Murrell
Benton Utilities ends water conservation request; boil order remains in place
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT