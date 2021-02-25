Arkansas-Texas A&M basketball game rescheduled for March 6

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas A&M on March 6 in Walton Arena in a rescheduled game, the SEC and schools announced Thursday.
A tipoff time and TV broadcast information will be announced later.
The game is a makeup of the postponed Arkansas-Texas A&M game originally scheduled to be played in Walton Arena on Feb. 6.
Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) has postponed eight consecutive games since last playing on Jan. 30 when the Aggies beat Kansas State 68-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Seven of the cancelations were because of postitive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Texas A&M program. One postponement was due to wintry weather in Texas.
March 6 was a date set aside by the SEC to make up games which had been postponed.
Arkansas’ game at Texas A&M originally scheduled for Feb. 20 apparently will not be made up.
All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for Feb. 6 game will be honored for the March 6 game, according to an Arkansas news release.
Here is the SEC’s full list of rescheduled games for March 6:
Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., CBS
LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for Jan. 9
Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for Feb. 16
Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for Feb. 6
South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for Dec. 29
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss