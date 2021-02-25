Arkansas-Texas A&M basketball game rescheduled for March 6

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas A&M on March 6 in Walton Arena in a rescheduled game, the SEC and schools announced Thursday.

A tipoff time and TV broadcast information will be announced later.

The game is a makeup of the postponed Arkansas-Texas A&M game originally scheduled to be played in Walton Arena on Feb. 6.

Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) has postponed eight consecutive games since last playing on Jan. 30 when the Aggies beat Kansas State 68-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Seven of the cancelations were because of postitive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Texas A&M program. One postponement was due to wintry weather in Texas.

March 6 was a date set aside by the SEC to make up games which had been postponed.

Arkansas’ game at Texas A&M originally scheduled for Feb. 20 apparently will not be made up.

All tickets from the Texas A&M game scheduled for Feb. 6 game will be honored for the March 6 game, according to an Arkansas news release.

Here is the SEC’s full list of rescheduled games for March 6:

Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., CBS

LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for Jan. 9

Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for Feb. 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for Feb. 6

South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for Dec. 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss