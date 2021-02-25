Benton Utilities ends water conservation request; boil order remains in place

Benton Utilities has lifted its water conservation request for customers and has returned to normal operating capacity, the utility said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

The boil order remained in effect for customers and officials were working with the state Department of Health, the utility said. According to the post, there will continue to be leaks, but effects will be isolated and not system-wide.

On Wednesday, the utility encouraged customers to continue conserving water during high-consumption periods, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Benton Utilities on Wednesday also said that customers would see discolored water while the system returned to normal operating capacity.