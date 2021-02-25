Sections
Benton Utilities ends water conservation request; boil order remains in place

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:08 p.m.
PVC Terry Johnson with E Company, 39th IBCT of the Arkansas National Guard fills water bottles Monday Feb. 22, 2021 in Benton as residents remained under a boil order following last weeks winter storms. The water distribution sites at the Benton Events Center and the Benton River Center will be open again today (Tuesday) and residents should bring their own containers to fill with potable water. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Benton Utilities has lifted its water conservation request for customers and has returned to normal operating capacity, the utility said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

The boil order remained in effect for customers and officials were working with the state Department of Health, the utility said. According to the post, there will continue to be leaks, but effects will be isolated and not system-wide.

On Wednesday, the utility encouraged customers to continue conserving water during high-consumption periods, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Benton Utilities on Wednesday also said that customers would see discolored water while the system returned to normal operating capacity.

