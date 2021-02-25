Fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky

A fireball streaked across the Central Arkansas sky at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Steve Arnold of Eureka Springs is looking for video to help triangulate the location.

Arnold, who was a host of the Discovery television show Meteorite Men, thinks there’s a good chance the meteorite landed on Earth, possibly in the vicinity of El Dorado or north Louisiana.

“There is a slight chance that it totally burned out,” he said. “I’m optimistic that there’s pieces. It was bright. The more shallow angle, it’s a more gentle process. When it’s coming down and getting into the thick part of our atmosphere quickly it will more often break up into a bunch of little pieces. This one is more likely to have stayed intact or broken into a couple of pieces.”

“We have one good video that a dash cam in Dallas picked up,” said Arnold. “We need one more from somewhere else.”

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GeNJYA8GTQ]

Arnold said security cameras on vehicles and door bells might have captured the meteor.

“There’s thousands of these videos out there,” he said. “We’ve just got to find one more.”

Arnold asked people to check to make sure the timer is correct on their security cameras, if looking for the Central Arkansas fireball from Wednesday night.

He asked that anyone who saw the fireball or has video of it to report the sighting to the American Meteor Society at amsmeteors.org.

Arnold also asks that anyone with video of the fireball to post it, if possible, in the comments section of his YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKLkz1QkBL8cq