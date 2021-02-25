Sections
Displaced Pulaski Heights students headed to Hall STEAM Magnet

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 9:06 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle school students who have been displaced from their schools by winter storm damage will be shifted to the Hall STEAM Magnet High School by the middle of next week, Superintendent Mike Poore said Thursday.

The two midtown, adjoining schools were damaged by broken water pipes and power failures during last week's winter storms. Poore said that they were the most severely damaged of the more than 20 Little Rock School District schools for which insurance claims will be made.

Repairs to all of the campuses will exceed $1 million, Poore said. The district has a deductible of $100,000. Poore said he anticipates that the state of Arkansas will help with a portion of that deductible cost.

Details about relocating Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle schools are still being finalized.

The superintendent said he anticipates that the elementary pupils will be assigned to a wing of Hall High and that the middle school students also will be separated from the high school students. Transportation will be provided, he said.

Other schools that had to be closed to on-site instruction this week — Jefferson and Watson elementaries and Cloverdale Middle — are set to reopen to on-site instruction on Monday, Poore said.

