Dog parks to check out in Little Rock, Central Arkansas

Spring is on its way to Central Arkansas, and one way to get outside is by taking your furry friend to visit a dog park in the region. Be sure to check what covid-19 precautions locations have implemented before heading out.

MacArthur Dog Park

601 E. 9th St., Little Rock.

Located in the heart of the city, MacArthur Dog Park offers separate play areas for small and large dogs.

Burns Park Dog Park

4200 Joe Poch Road, North Little Rock.

Occupying two acres, the Burns Park Dog Park has two fenced play areas to separate small to medium and medium to large dogs.

Paws Park at Murray Park

Inside Murray Park, 5900 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock.

This park near the Arkansas River offers two separate play areas, a half acre for small and about two acres for large dogs.

Four Paws Dog Park

425 Cogdell Drive, Maumelle.

Smaller than many of the dog parks in Central Arkansas, Four Paws Dog Park is about an acre. It is across the street from Maumelle Animal Services, perfect for anyone looking to add another pet to their family.

Bark Bar

1201 S. Spring St., Little Rock.

Bark Bar is not a public park but rather a combination bar/restaurant and dog park. Dogs have space to explore both indoors and outdoors.

Sherwood Dog Park in Fairway Park

800 Fairway Ave., Sherwood.

This site is among the smaller in Central Arkansas, offering a play area 11,000 square feet, or about a quarter of an acre.

Jacksonville Dog Park at Dupree Park

1700 S. Redmond Road, Jacksonville.

Like the others, this park lets pups run and play off leash. It has a separate area for smaller dogs.

PetSafe Dog Park

10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway.

This park is almost four acres and includes areas for both small and large dogs.

Cabot Dog Park at Community Pond Park

1881 Kerr Station Road, Cabot.

A newer addition to the Community Pond Park, the dog park offers a fenced space for fur babies to play.