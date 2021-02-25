ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Symphony members to livestream from Robinson Center

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ASO serenades

Members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra take the Robinson Center Performance Hall stage to play “Serenade” in E-flat major for winds, op.7, by Richard Strauss and the “Serenade” for strings in E major, op.22 by Antonin Dvorak for the second virtual concert of the 2020-21 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series, livestreaming at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Geoffrey Robson conducts.

The concerts were rescheduled from Feb. 20- 21.

A minimum donation of $10 is required to stream. Concert information and the stream are available at ArkansasSymphony.org/serenades. The Stella Boyle Smith Trust is the Masterworks Series sponsor.

The orchestra will announce plans for its March, April and May Masterworks programs closer to the events.

Call (501) 666-1761 or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

‘We Choose Freedom’

Parkview High School’s drama, choir and orchestra students will perform for “We Choose Freedom,” this year’s Clinton Presidential Center’s virtual Black History Month show, 6 p.m. today. “Admission” is free. Register at tinyurl.com/ybl939k5.

‘Old Man, Old Moon’

Ouachita Baptist University’s theater arts department stages “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” written and produced by New York City’s PigPen Theatre Co., for its annual Muse Project, 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the university’s Verser Theatre, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. The production is open to OBU faculty, staff and students and will stream via Broadway on Demand. Tickets, $8 per individual, $20 per household, are available at obu.edu/boxoffice. Call (870) 245-5555.

Architecture lecture

Designer Behnaz Farahi, a “creative technologist” on the faculty of California State University, Long Beach, will be the speaker for the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design’s Virtual Lecture Series, 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. “Admission” is free. Register at tinyurl.com/57cmduvy.

‘Monday Matriarchs’

Carmen Williams, an assistant professor of English and Heritage Studies at Arkansas State University, kicks off the Central Arkansas Library System Encyclopedia of Arkansas’ “Monday Matriarchs” series with a talk titled “Inevitable Insult and Humiliation”: Black Women Writers of Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. March 8 via Zoom/YouTube Live. “Admission” is free. Register at tinyurl.com/14wtb2i7.

The rest of the lineup (all talks at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom/YouTube Live):

◼️ March 15: Aleshia O’Neal, English professor at York College in York, Neb.: “Charlie May Simon: Uncovering the Lost Voice of an Arkansas Author.” Register at tinyurl.com/yvbrvfue.

◼️ March 29: Robyn Spears: “Arkansas Aprons: Food Power and Women in Arkansas, 1857 to 1891.” Register at tinyurl.com/3mfrwwxk.

Ancestry workshop

Juliana Szucs of Ancestry.com, an instructor at the Midwestern African American Genealogical Institute, will offer a genealogy workshop, titled “Hidden Treasures on Ancestry with Juliana Szucs,” at 11 a.m. March 20 via Zoom and YouTube Live. The workshop will cover how to access unusual collections and how to find clues in them that will lead to other records. “Admission” is free. Register at tinyurl.com/1y2osv0w.