Escape, give, shop, run for charity in March

March

Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair

BOST Inc.

5 6 p.m. — Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair, the annual benefit for BOST Inc., will be an online event. Organizers say: “The platform we have chosen will allow us to put on a show for our attendees, while still hearing from local restaurants, caterers and the wineries and distributors you have come to know and love.” The fundraiser will still have an auction, wine pull and other activities. Information: (479) 478-5554 or bost.org.

Nonprofit Application Deadline

Northwest Arkansas Gives

8 — The deadline to submit a nonprofit application is March 8 to NWAGives.org for the fourth annual NWA Gives event, which will be held April 8. NWA Gives provides fundraising education, training and resources to participating 501(c)3 organizations leading up to the 12-hour giving event. Each charity’s goal is to rally as many supporters as possible to give on April 8, and organizations that reach certain milestones (such as “most donors”) will receive extra prizes. Information: (479) 264-8677 or nwagives.org.

Online Charity Auction

Fort Smith Museum of History

12 &13 7 p.m — The Fort Smith Retro Market will host an online charity auction to benefit the museum at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13 at facebook.com/FortSmithRetroMarket. Organizers are seeking donations for the auction. Deadline to drop off donated items is March 6 at the market. No clothing will be accepted.

Information: (479) 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org

Nutty Runner

Spark Foundation

20 11 a.m.-12:50 start times —The 2021 Nutty Runner 5K will be a downtown Fayetteville team scavenger hunt to benefit the Spark Foundation. Organizers encourage participants to form teams of two to four members and “be prepared to run a 3-4ish mile route — depending upon which direction you choose. Solve riddles that will lead to various businesses downtown and expect 3 Nutty Runner Nut Brown Ales by Columbus House Brewery to be consumed along the way.” The scavenger hunt will begin at the Walton Arts Center parking lot and end in a location to be found on the hunt. Registration is $35 per individual

Award categories include fastest Nutty Runner Team in all male, all female, and co-ed categories. Additional prizes will include awards for noncompetitive teams with the best team name, best team costume, longest route finished in the 90 min time limit. The event will feature surprise raffle items in clue packets.

In accordance with state and city regulations, masks will be required by all participants at all times, no exceptions. Teams will be assigned a start time from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. and the number of participants in a given time slot will be limited to 30. Participant are asked to be courteous and remain 6 feet apart from volunteers and other teams. Part of your race day waiver will include language ensuring our volunteers and participants are not contributing to the spread. Please be sure to read and abide by all rules.

State or federal-issued ID required for check-in and must be kept on you at all times during the race.

Information: (479) 340-2162 or nuttyrunner5k.com