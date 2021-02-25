Freed Oklahoma inmate held in 3 killings

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said.

A judge denied bail Tuesday for Lawrence Paul Anderson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, about 35 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities say Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, wounding the aunt and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.

Anderson's attorney, Al Hoch, indicated that he will seek a mental evaluation to determine whether Anderson is competent to stand trial.

Anderson had been sentenced in 2017 to 20 years in prison for probation violations on a drug case. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the sentence last year to nine years in prison, and Anderson was released after serving a little more than three years.

S.C. lawmakers mull 'porch pirate' law

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina lawmakers decided Wednesday to postpone voting on a proposal to create a new law specifically to address people stealing packages from porches, even after the chief supporter admitted a five-year minimum prison sentence was a bit harsh.

Instead, state Rep. Cezar McKnight suggested amending the bill to impose penalties ranging from probation to 15 years for anyone convicted of violating his proposed "Defense Against Porch Pirates Act."

"I think that is a bit draconian," McKnight said of his first thought of a five-year minimum prison sentence.

Theft is already a crime, but passing the new law and making it a felony offense would emphasize how stealing from a porch violates the sanctity people should feel in their home, said McKnight, a Democrat from Kingstree.

A few other states already specifically made stealing packages off porches illegal with its own punishments. In Texas, it is a felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison if someone steals from more than 30 addresses. Oklahoma, Michigan and California have laws that make a first offense a misdemeanor.

Illinois lawmaker quits under pressure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The hand-picked successor to the legislative seat once held by former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan abruptly resigned Wednesday, under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified "questionable conduct."

Edward Kodatt, 26, submitted his resignation to the House clerk Wednesday morning, according to Democrat Emanuel "Chris" Welch of Hillside, citing a spokesman for the new House speaker. Kodatt quit just three days after he was chosen from among 10 candidates to replace Madigan, a Democrat from the Southwest Side of Chicago who had held the seat for more than 50 years.

"After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace," Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn, who share office space, said in a statement.

They did not elaborate on the allegations against Kodatt.

Prosecutor named for armed couple

ST. LOUIS -- A former U.S. attorney and circuit judge was appointed Wednesday as special prosecutor in the case against a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer.

Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer chose Richard Callahan to prosecute Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who have pleaded innocent to unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering.

Callahan, 73, was the U.S. attorney in St. Louis from 2010 to 2017, and was a circuit judge and a prosecutor in Cole County.

The McCloskeys are accused of waving guns at the protesters as they walked by the couple's mansion in a private neighborhood on the way to the home of former Mayor Lyda Krewson. They are also accused of altering the pistol that Patricia McCloskey was holding that day.

The McCloskeys were praised by President Donald Trump and other conservatives but criticized by some for the incident that happened amid nationwide protests following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.