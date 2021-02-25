Get to know ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser

ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser recently did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Feb. 6 and remains a top target of the Razorbacks.

Rowser, 6-1, 185, of Belleville, Mich., has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, Maryland and other programs.

He was impressed with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and head coach Sam Pittman during the visit.

“Coach Carter is the real deal, and Coach Pittman has the program up,” Rowser said. “I can see myself playing there. Coach Carter is very up front and I think he can support me as a player. The whole staff seems genuine.”

Nickname: Ghost

School/City: Belleville

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Squat max: 405 pounds

Number of years playing football: 10

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: My top 8

I liked Arkansas because: Coaches are real

I plan to major in: Engineering

The recruiting process is: A lot to handle

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Rap

I'm happiest when I: Play football

My mom is always on me to do: Chores

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: None

How would you spend $1 million: House

What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

Favorite uniform color/combo: Black/orange

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Rap

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girl

Favorite animal and why: Dog, because they're good pets

My hidden talent is: Putting parts together

I will never ever eat: Sausage

Favorite junk food: Candy

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator



My dream date is: Vacation Trip to an island

Hobbies: Rap

The one thing I could not live without is: God

Three words to describe me: Chill a lot

People would be surprised that I: Don’t really watch TV and sports