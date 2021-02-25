Get to know ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser

ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser recently did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Feb. 6 and remains a top target of the Razorbacks.
Rowser, 6-1, 185, of Belleville, Mich., has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Alabama, Michigan State, Florida, Florida State, Maryland and other programs.
He was impressed with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and head coach Sam Pittman during the visit.
“Coach Carter is the real deal, and Coach Pittman has the program up,” Rowser said. “I can see myself playing there. Coach Carter is very up front and I think he can support me as a player. The whole staff seems genuine.”
Nickname: Ghost
School/City: Belleville
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185 pounds
Squat max: 405 pounds
Number of years playing football: 10
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: My top 8
I liked Arkansas because: Coaches are real
I plan to major in: Engineering
The recruiting process is: A lot to handle
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Rap
I'm happiest when I: Play football
My mom is always on me to do: Chores
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: None
How would you spend $1 million: House
What super power would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
Favorite uniform color/combo: Black/orange
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Rap
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girl
Favorite animal and why: Dog, because they're good pets
My hidden talent is: Putting parts together
I will never ever eat: Sausage
Favorite junk food: Candy
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator
My dream date is: Vacation Trip to an island
Hobbies: Rap
The one thing I could not live without is: God
Three words to describe me: Chill a lot
People would be surprised that I: Don’t really watch TV and sports