Golden Lions' kickoff delayed another week

The wait for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to finally kick off a football season in the 2020-21 academic year has been extended by another week.

UAPB on Thursday announced the home game against Texas Southern has been postponed from Saturday to April 24. The game will still be played at Simmons Bank Field, formerly Golden Lion Stadium.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference last July moved its football season from the fall semester as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, which will reach its first anniversary on March 11. Some Football Championship Subdivision teams began their season last week, while UAPB was scheduled to begin a six-game schedule this Saturday.

But last week's snowstorm led to water pressure decreases and leaks that heavily impacted the UAPB campus' heating and sanitation systems. Residential students have been relocated to hotels in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

UAPB also announced Friday's home soccer match against Texas Southern will be played at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's basketball games against Grambling State will now be contested in Grambling, La., with times to be announced.

The UAPB basketball teams were to play at Texas Southern in Houston on Thursday evening.

UAPB's next football game is at 1:30 p.m. March 6 at Southern University in Baton Rouge. The Golden Lions will then play at Grambling State on March 20 and play its first home game against Alabama State on March 27.

This story will be updated.