DEAR READERS: A good set of knives in the kitchen is a must. Here are some hints when selecting food-prep kitchen knives:

• Get a feel for the knife; hold it in your hand.

• The blade should be one continuous piece of metal up into the handle.

• Wood or plastic/resin handles are best; bone handles can fall apart.

• The best quality knives are made from non-stainless steel (carbon steel).

• If you choose to buy a set of knives (instead of one at a time), make sure the set has a good variety:

A general, all-purpose knife. A vegetable knife for cutting and peeling hand-held vegetables like potatoes, carrots, etc. A chef's knife for chopping, mincing and dicing. A serrated knife for cutting bread. A meat cleaver.

You'll also need a tool to keep the knives sharp. You're more apt to cut yourself on a dull knife rather than a sharp knife. And a storage block? You'll need that too.

P.S. Good kitchen knives can be expensive. But the quality of a knife isn't necessarily akin to its price. Also, experts agree: Scraping the blade of your knife across the cutting board (e.g., to scoot vegetables into a pot) is terrible for your knives.

DEAR HELOISE: I always consider the spice racks at the vintage/thrift/resale shops. They can be sanded down, painted and repurposed to hold nail polish, small bottles of creams and lotions, brushes, and other beauty helpers. Bonus points if the spice rack comes with the original little bottles.

-- Julie W. in Oklahoma

DEAR HELOISE: Coupons for dining are popular now, and they are a great incentive to draw people back into the restaurants after quarantine.

However, don't forget the server. Tip for your meal as if you are paying full price for the meal. A discounted dinner doesn't equal a ripped tip.

-- A Server in Pennsylvania

DEAR READER: Tipping generously is a sign of great respect. Readers, while coupons can shave a few dollars off your tab, you should tip based on the full price of the meal.

P.S. If there's a problem with your meal or service, talk it over with the server and/or manager.

