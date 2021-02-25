High school basketball roundups

BOYS

eSTEM 35, LONOKE 33 JacQuarrius Harris nailed a bucket with 1.8 seconds remaining to put eStem (13-7) in the semifinals of the 4A-5 Conference tournament.

LAKE HAMILTON 62, EL DORADO 59 Freshman Ty Robinson scored 17 points to clinch a state tournament berth for Lake Hamilton (14-7, 7-4 5A-South). Cade Robinson had 13 points and Zac Pennington chimed in with nine for the Wolves.

MAGNOLIA 73, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 48 Derrian Ford finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to steer Magnolia (18-0) to the finals of the 4A-8 Conference tournament. Nevi Tell had 16 points, Colby Garland added 14 points and Adrien Walker ended with 12 points for the Panthers, who led 34-27 at halftime before sprinting away.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 68, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 48 Dustin Gunn had 27 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds to ensure Maumelle Charter (16-8) a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2A-5 Conference tournament. The Falcons also locked up a berth in the regional tournament.

RIVERCREST 58, HOXIE 45 Kam Turner scored 18 points and Clay Burks recorded 17 points to lead Rivercrest (14-8) to a victory in the first round of the 3A-3 Conference tournament. Braylon Diggs had 10 points for the Colts.

RIVERVIEW 48, ROSE BUD 46 Caleb Giles' basket just before the buzzer won it for Riverview (8-11) during the second round of the 3A-2 Conference tournament. Giles had 16 points and Robert McCall scored 11 points for the Raiders. Rece Hipp tallied 21 points and Jared Wray closed with 10 points for Rose Bud (9-13).

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 56, HECTOR 46, OT Josie Williams scored 20 points for Conway Christian (15-11), which won its third consecutive game to advance to the semifinals of the 2A-5 Conference tournament. Mallory Mallone had 13 points for the Lady Eagles.

MAMMOTH SPRING 68, ARMOREL 21 Megyn Upton had 19 points as Mammoth Spring (12-11) blasted its way into the finals of the 1A-3 Conference tournament. Brynn Washam scored 15 points for the Lady Bears.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 67, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 34 Kenlie Raby finished with 23 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (21-4), which will take on Sacred Heart on Friday in the 1A-4 Conference tournament championship game. A.J. Person had 13 points for the Lady Warhawks.

RURAL SPECIAL 55, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 53 Abbey Linville delivered 21 points to elevate top-ranked Rural Special (23-3) into the 1A-2 Conference tournament title game. Bailey Perry chipped in with 18 points for the Lady Rebels. Kamryn Sutterfield had 24 points for West Side Greers Ferry (20-8), which lost to Rural Special for the third time this season. Ashtyn Knapp scored 19 points and Haley Gentry countered with 10 points for the Lady Eagles.

VIOLA 36, NORFORK 35 Preslee Dillinger hit the go-ahead basket to lift Viola (27-6) into the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Kiley Alman had a game-high 16 points for Norfork (18-9).