Happy birthday (Feb. 25): In the same way you can turn the mighty sun on and off with a flick of your eyelids, you can change the trajectory of a relationship with tricks of the mind. This you'll do often and well, finding ways to think of things that give you power and options.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You didn't get all that you wanted. It's better this way. Some degree of hunger keeps things exciting. Hunger causes action. Overindulgence causes lethargy and is generally unattractive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People pick up on your signals whether or not you are consciously aware of what they are. Know yourself and be empowered. Ten minutes of honest reflection will do it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What good is your charm if you are not using it to forward your purposes? You didn't exactly wake up this morning knowing what those purposes were, but it's OK. You can make up for lost time by getting clear now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The reason you haven't met the goal yet is that you're not totally sure you're ready. In the back of your mind, there's fear as to the responsibilities that go with the prize. Grab on anyway.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): These circumstances are not inherently entertaining. This fun you're having, that's all you. Know it. Own it. Claim it. The world is your playground and people love being around you because of your unique way of being in it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Good conversation leads to even better things — a deal, a friend, a meaningful and possibly life-changing exchange. Your communication skills are a golden ticket.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To enjoy a thing fully, you must empty your mind of fantasies, assumptions, prejudices and expectations in all directions. Into that void will flow experience in which you can revel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've tended toward criticizing and directing yourself lately, and an amazing thing happens when you stop that. Chaos doesn't ensue. Everything gets done. The vibes simultaneously elevate and relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You do quite a lot in a day and yet you find, when your head hits the pillow, you still want more. There is more, right? The question sticks with you even after you've closed your eyes to sleep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The words, "I love you," can only be interpreted inside of context. Consistently loving behavior reflects one meaning, and if these words are unsupported by such things they could mean literally anything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're dedicated to work. You manage time well, and you're conscientious. It's when your high standards of performance extend to those around you that you realize how much you need to team patience with your other virtues.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Though you may turn to other worlds as a fun escape, you do not wish to have the lives of others, only to make your own more brightly reflect your heart and ideas.

VENUS CATCHES A FISH

Take a picture and you’re a photographer. Paint it and you’re an artist. Keep a journal and you’re a journalist. Do it once and you get the title in the short term. Make a lifestyle out of it and you could go pro. The jury is still out on which is better. The Venus passage into artistic Pisces suggests you try it all while the creative vibes are flowing.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Someone I love just stole money from me. I want to trust people, but they disappoint me constantly. I’m a Libra, so it’s not like I can just look the other way without judging. Fair is fair.”

A: Did you know that cynicism isn’t just a snarky attitude; it was also the point of view of one old Greek? Diogenes of Sinope cultivated a body of work expressing his utter distrust of and lack of faith in humanity. Two and a half millennia later, many still follow his line of thought. And who can blame them? It has been proven right time and time again. It has also been proven wrong time and time again. Which side should you fall on? Your Libran nature has you seeing both sides and trying to weigh what cannot always be quantified. Since there is no way of measuring how often cynicism proves true as compared with a believe that people are basically good (albeit flawed) and trying their best, much depends on how you want to live your life. Does your emotional tone brighten when you choose to give people the benefit of the doubt? Would you rather be wrong in a brighter direction or a darker one? Whether you look for evidence of the goodness or the evil of humanity, you will find it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Pisces Rashida Jones stars with Bill Murray in “On the Rocks” directed by Sofia Coppola. What the actress and director have in common is a show business lineage as well as high-level artistic integrity to give to each new project. Acting is still front and center for Jones, though a natal Capricorn moon suggests that producing and executive producing will bring much success.