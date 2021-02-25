• Jimmy Carter, the 96-year-old former president, and his wife, Rosalynn, 93, have started attending church again in Plains, Ga., after being vaccinated against covid-19, sitting in their customary spots on the front pew and wearing masks, Pastor Tony Lowden said.

• Jasmine Clifton, 24, a North Carolina woman accused of lying on an application to secure a $149,900 coronavirus relief loan for her online clothing business and then using the money for shopping sprees at high-end stores and jewelers, was indicted for wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious disease and the coronavirus pandemic, will deliver a virtual commencement address live from Washington, D.C., to students graduating from Emory University in Atlanta in May.

• Mario King, the mayor of Moss Point, Miss., since 2017, resigned after he and his wife, Natasha, pleaded guilty to fraud counts, accused of raising money for school mental health programs and using it on personal expenses such as car payments and a pet dog, prosecutors said.

• Chen, a Chinese man identified only by his last name, was ordered by a Beijing judge hearing his divorce case to pay his ex-wife monthly alimony of $200 and a lump sum of $7,700 to compensate her for unpaid domestic work and child care during the couple's five years of marriage.

• Mohamed Suliman, 33, a Gainesville, Fla., man accused of traveling to Turkey and attempting to enter Syria so he could help Islamic State militants, was indicted for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, federal prosecutors said.

• Scott Peterson, 47, of Fulton, Mo., faces a felony stealing charge after being accused of mishandling more than $20,000 between 2016 and 2020 when he was president and treasurer of the Fulton firefighters union.

• Eric Spencer, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y., accused in the daylight armed robbery of a SoHo luxury store, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after authorities said he bragged on social media that he had so many luxury items that he could open his own boutique.

• Mohammed bin Salman, 35, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, underwent a "successful" laparoscopic surgery to remove his appendix at a hospital in Riyadh, leaving the hospital soon after the operation, the royal court said.