Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police make arrest in December killing

by William Sanders | Today at 2:06 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Monday arrested a suspect in the December killing of a North Little Rock man, according to authorities.

Jalen Hussian, 20, has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 8 death of Braylon Parks, 24.

According to an incident report on the December killing, police received a call from a Little Rock resident about a man knocking on the caller's door saying he had been shot in the head at around 10 p.m. that night. The call came from the 4600 block of West 31st Street, about a mile east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Police found Parks lying on the porch at the residence. Parks was rushed to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, the report states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Dates set for Razorbacks' spring practice
Museum animals move to Little Rock Zoo during repairs
by Brianna Kwasnik
Fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
by Bill Bowden
Golden Lions' kickoff delayed another week
by I.C. Murrell
Benton Utilities ends water conservation request; boil order remains in place
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT