Little Rock police make arrest in December killing

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Monday arrested a suspect in the December killing of a North Little Rock man, according to authorities.

Jalen Hussian, 20, has been charged with capital murder in the Dec. 8 death of Braylon Parks, 24.

According to an incident report on the December killing, police received a call from a Little Rock resident about a man knocking on the caller's door saying he had been shot in the head at around 10 p.m. that night. The call came from the 4600 block of West 31st Street, about a mile east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Police found Parks lying on the porch at the residence. Parks was rushed to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, the report states.