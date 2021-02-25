Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Wednesday's Games

Bentonville High 54, Rogers High 46

Bentonville moved into position to take the top seed for next week's 6A-West Conference Tournament with a road win over Rogers in a makeup game.

The win moves the Lady Tigers (16-3, 10-1) into a first-place tie with Fayetteville with just one game remaining. Bentonville will clinch the top seed Friday with a win at Bentonville West based on a head-to-head tiebreaker rule.

Nadia Akbar had 15 points to lead the Lady Tigers, who led 13-9 after one quarter and extended that to a 33-19 halftime margin. Riley Hayes added 12 for Bentonville, while Kate Miller led Rogers (15-9, 7-6).

Valley Springs 70, Elkins 41

Cayley Patrick hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as Valley Springs rolled into the 3A-1 Conference championship game with a convincing win over Elkins.

The Lady Tigers (23-6) blistered the nets from 3-point range, hitting 14 shots from beyond the arc. Maura Moore hit four 3-pointers and had 17 points, while Whitney Coffelt hit also hit four -- all in the first quarter -- and chipped in 13 points.

Valley Springs built a commanding 27-9 lead after one quarter and led by a 47-19 margin at halftime.

Kingsley Kestner had 19 points for Elkins (12-6), which returns to action Saturday with the third-place game at home against West Fork.

Bergman 70, West Fork 43

A 17-5 run in the second quarter allowed Bergman to pull away from West Fork as the Lady Panthers claimed a 3A-1 Conference semifinal victory on their home floor and earned the right to host the championship game.

The outburst allowed Bergman (31-1) to stretch a four-point lead into a 37-21 halftime cushion. The Lady Panthers then outscored West Fork 25-11 in the third quarter for a 62-32 cushion and forced the running clock.

Maddi Holt had 18 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Bergman, which hosts Valley Springs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Kara Ponder and Karsen Edwards with 10 apiece. Emma Neyman led West Fork with 13 points, while Lillian Hauser added 10.

Tuesday's Games

Farmington 76, Harrison 64

Tori Kersey scored 25 points as Farmington moved into the 4A-1 Conference championship with a victory over previously unbeaten Harrison in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Cardinals will travel to Pea Ridge for tonight's championship game.

Farmington (18-5) jumped out to a 25-16 lead in the first quarter and never allowed Harrison (16-1) to recover. The Lady Cardinals enjoyed a 43-33 halftime cushion and led by a 58-44 margin after three quarters.

Carson Dillard scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half for Farmington, while Megan Hernandez added 15. Alex Hill had 21 points for Harrison, which hosts tonight's third-place game against Berryville, followed by Clare Barger with 16 and Sydney Shrum with 12 on four 3-pointers.

Pea Ridge 57, Berryville 48

Pea Ridge built a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Berryville and move into the 4A-1 Conference championship game.

Blakelee Winn had 19 points and Bella Cates 16 for the Lady Blackhawks (19-4), whose lead was down to 31-21 at halftime but extended it to 47-35 after three quarters.

Lilly Compton had 19 points for Berryville and was the only Lady Bobcat in double figures.

Ozark Catholic 62, NWA Classical 18

The Lady Griffons led 15-0 after a quarter and cruised to victory in the 1A-1 West Conference tournament.

Tess Rocha and Mary Doke led Ozark Catholic with 12 points each. Becka Buron added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Griffons, who advanced to a Wednesday game against top seed St. Paul.

Greenwood 82, Siloam Springs 41

Greenwood's girls improved to 12-0 in the 5A-West with the victory over Siloam Springs.

Kinley Fisher led the Lady Bulldogs (20-3) with 21 points, while Ally Sockey had 16 and Megan Gray 12.

Reina Tiefel led Siloam Springs (15-7, 7-5) with 13 points, while Brooke Ross had nine.

Greenwood, which has clinched a state tournament berth, will now play Tuesday in the 5A-West Conference Tournament semifinals. Greenwood was the top seed in the conference tournament.

Siloam Springs earned the conference tournament No. 4 seed and will play Monday with a state tournament berth on the line against the winner of Friday's opening round game between Alma and Greenbrier.

Ozark 53, Heber Springs 40

Ozark punched its ticket to the regional tournament with a win over Heber Springs in the first round of the District 4A-4 tournament.

Because of covid-19 and weather-related cancellations, it's just the fourth time the Lady Hillbillies have played this month.

Coach Bret Nagel's squad got balanced scoring, with Autumn Jay and Briley Burns scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Carter Crane and Kelsee Barnett finished with eight points apiece.

Charleston 50, Booneville 32

Rylee Ross and Maci Oldridge scored 11 points apiece to help Charleston roll past Booneville at the District 3A-4 Tournament.

Charleston (10-8) earns a berth in next week's regional tournament.

Leigh Swint had 16 points and nine rebounds for Booneville (13-9).

Cedarville 50, Paris 39

Chloe Morrow and Anna Hightower combined for 29 points to help power Cedarville to a win over Paris at the 3A-4 Tournament.

The victory automatically qualifies Cedarville for next week's regional tournament.

Jadyn Hart led Paris (11-12) with 14 pints. Jacee Hart and Karsyn Tencleve added seven and six, respectively.

Mountainburg 67, JC Westside 45

Annie Beasley and Haley Reed combined for 40 points in Mountainburg's victory over Johnson County Westside at the District 2A-4 Tournament.

Beasley led all scorers with 21 points. Teammate Jordan Watkins finished with 14 points for the winners (11-10).

With the win, the Dragons punch their ticket to the regional tournament. They'll play co-conference champ Mansfield today in the district semifinals.

Magazine 51, Lavaca 24

Kiara Vasquez and Kylie Robinson scored 19 points each and to help Magazine punch its ticket to the regional tournament with a win over Lavaca at the District 2A-4 Tournament.

Vasquez had eight rebounds for the winners (12-8). Jordyn Krigbaum added six points and five rebounds for the Lady Rattlers; Raymie Davis finished with five points and seven assists.

Rylie Green led Lavaca (3-20) with 10 points. Teammate Katie May finished with eight.

Boys

Wednesday's Game

Lead Hill 49, Deer 36

Lead Hill needed a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Deer and earn a trip to the 1A-1 East Conference championship game.

The Tigers trailed 33-29 after three quarters but outscored the Antlers 20-3 over the final 8 minutes.

TJ Catron earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lead Hill, while Cody Paul also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Landon Rhoades had 17 points for Deer.

Tuesday's Games

Berryville 67, Shiloh Christian 32

Landon Chester hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as Berryville cruised past Shiloh in a 4A-1 Conference semifinal game in Bobcat Arena.

The win moves Berryville (20-3) into the championship game tonight at Farmington.

The Bobcats outscored Shiloh 21-10 in the second quarter and enjoyed a 39-20 halftime margin, then outscored the Saints 22-9 in the third quarter and enforced the running clock.

Weston Teague added 12 points for Berryville. Jeremiah Washington had eight points for Shiloh, which travels to Huntsville for today's third-place game.

Farmington 84, Huntsville 50

Farmington had four players finish in double figures, with two recording double-doubles, as the Cardinals defeated Huntsville and earned the right to host the 4A-1 Conference tournament championship game tonight.

Layne Taylor had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cardinals (18-4), who led 29-15 after one quarter and 53-37 at halftime. Caleb Blakely added 19 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Roman Carlson with 14 points and Carson Simmons with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Farmington, which won the West Division's regular-season championship, gets to host the tournament championship because of its win over Berryville, the East Division champion, during the regular season.

Dardanelle 49, Clarksville 39

Dardanelle's 19-7 outburst in the third quarter doomed Clarksville as the Panthers ended their season with a loss in the 4A-4 Conference tournament quarterfinals at Dardanelle.

Clarksville had a slim 24-22 halftime lead, but it didn't last as Dardanelle used its offensive run to take a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tobin Bush led the Panthers with 14 points, while Owen Ashlock added 11.

Valley Springs 52, Elkins 34

Valley Springs limited Elkins to just seven points in the second half as the Tigers rallied and won their 3A-1 Conference tournament semifinal game in Elkins.

Trell Trammell had 24 points to lead Valley Springs (20-9), which will play Bergman in Saturday's championship game in Bergman.

The Tigers trailed 27-22 at halftime but outscored Elkins 20-2 in the third quarter for a 42-29 cushion, then held the Elkins to five points in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Cope added 12 points and Brock Lippe 11 for Valley Springs.

Bergman 76, Green Forest 47

Bergman outscored Green Forest 19-7 in the second quarter and pulled away from the Tigers as the Panthers moved on to the 3A-1 Conference tournament championship game.

The outburst helped Bergman (25-4) turn a four-point lead into a 35-19 halftime margin, and the Panthers led 56-39 after three quarters.

Anthony Hodge had 20 points to lead four Bergman players in double figures. Elijah Royce was next with 17 and also added eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, followed by Asher Fultz with 10 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds while Walker Patton also had 10 points.

Charleston 53, Hackett 45

Brandon Scott had 25 points to lead Charleston past Hackett and move the Tigers into the 3A-4 Conference semifinals.

Charleston slowly pulled away from Hackett after the Tigers ended the first quarter with a slight 13-11 advantage. Charleston led 23-16 at halftime and 42-29 after three quarters.

Brevyn Ketter added 10 for Charleston, which started the tournament as the third seed and will travel to second-seeded Cedarville tonight.

Siloam Springs 54, Greenwood 44

Siloam Springs locked up the fourth seed for the 5A-West Conference Tournament with a road win at Greenwood on Tuesday night.

Jackson Ford led the Panthers (11-12, 6-6) with 18 points, while Josh Stewart had 16 and Dalton Newman 12.

Sam Forbes led Greenwood (9-13, 5-7) with 21 points, while Braden Stein had 13.

Greenwood, the fifth seed, will host eighth-seed Alma on Friday in the opening round. The winner will play at Siloam Springs on Monday.

Booneville 73, Paris 46

If Booneville was rusty after a 14-day layoff, it sure didn't show it.

Jacob Herrera had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to power Booneville to a win over Paris at the District 3A-4 Tournament.

Jordan Sanchez added 16 points and eight boards for the winners (15-5). Blake Jones and C.J. Johnson finished with 10.

Since going 0-26 in 2014-15, the Bearcats have compiled five straight seasons with 15 wins or more.

Mequiel Ellingberg, Caleb Cunningham and Duke Walker finished with 10 points each for the Eagles (12-12).

Mansfield 62, Magazine 55 (OT)

Codi Chick scored 26 points and the Mansfield Tigers rallied from 10 points down to topple Magazine in overtime at the District 2A-4 Tournament.

The Tigers (8-15) got 12 points from Jonathan Bailey and nine from Ethan Pettus.

Magazine, which had beaten the Tigers twice during the regular season, were led by Haden Littleton's 23-point effort. Cam Raggio and Ashton Doemer finished with 17 and nine points, respectively, for the Rattlers (7-10).