LR leading push to hire lobbyist for federal matters

Little Rock is seeking to enter into a contract with a firm for federal government relations services, city officials said this week.

The process moved forward a step Tuesday when the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission signed off on a request to have the executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field participate in the selection process meant to allow the city to sign a contract with a lobbyist.

According to Stephanie Jackson, a spokeswoman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the city issued a request for qualifications that closed Jan. 27.

Jackson said the request was issued on behalf of the city as well as four other entities: Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, the Little Rock Port Authority, the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, and Rock Region Metro.

In an email Wednesday, Jackson wrote that a selection committee that will include one representative from each entity will review submissions. A recommendation to enter into a contract will then be sent to the city Board of Directors for the consideration.

Bryan Malinowski, executive director at Clinton National, received permission Tuesday from the Airport Commission to serve on the city-backed selection panel that will develop the request for qualifications used to select a federal lobbyist.

Malinowski told the commission that the airport's share of the cost is an estimated $25,000.

He acknowledged the commission will eventually have to sign off on whatever the panel decides, including lobbyist selection, cost and terms for the commission's "consideration and approval" before the commission will agree to pay.

This would not be the first time that city entities have jointly paid for the services of lobbyists.

The city, airport and port joined forces in 2006 to hire what was then known as James Lee Witt Associates, which was paid $114,000 annually by the three entities, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The lobbying firm, headed by the director of the former Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Bill Clinton, initially was hired to help the city with emergency management matters but was already hired when the city pivoted toward a piece of the $787 billion economic stimulus pie that Congress passed under President Barack Obama in response to the 2007-2008 recession.

When that lobbying contract expired, the airport hired what became known as Witt Associates and the Washington law firm of Patton Boggs to perform lobbyist services for Clinton National.

Witt then focused on issues at the state Capitol under a monthly retainer while Patton Boggs was enlisted on an "as needed" basis.

Witt was the lobbyist of record when Clinton National secured a $12 million grant from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration for an in-line baggage system that was credited with jump-starting what turned out to be a $67 million upgrade of the main passenger terminal.

Currently, the airport retains Ron Fuller Enterprises, which once was a subcontractor for Witt. Its team of Ron Fuller and Melissa Moody have been under contract since 2018 and focuses on state matters.

The firm is paid $40,000 annually in years when the General Assembly meets in regular session and $30,000 in the years it holds a fiscal session, said airport spokesman Shane Carter.

Malinowski, who was invited to participate by Scott and City Manager Bruce Moore, said the pandemic-related stimulus packages that Congress already has passed during the coronavirus pandemic are attracting the same kind of attention of policymakers that the 2009 economic stimulus package once did.

He pointed out the airport already has received one pandemic stimulus grant worth $25.1 million, and another worth $4.7 million to help offset millions in losses because of the collapse of airline passenger volumes.

"I think it's important we participate at the federal level," he said. "Whether we actually move the needle or not is a different discussion. But because of the grants that are in play ... I do think there is some benefit for us participating at the federal level supporting the city."

As part of his participation, Malinowski said he will "determine the exact benefit to the airport separate and apart from the other agencies that are listed ... so we are getting value for our contribution as well" before making a recommendation to the commission.

Commission member Stacy Hurst expressed skepticism at the proposal, noting the airport has employed federal lobbyists in the past but the commission eventually decided it wasn't necessary.

"Is it your opinion that because of the CARES Act funding it may now be necessary, or is it yet to be determined?" she asked.

"I think the most honest answer is that it is yet to be determined," Malinowski replied. "But I think the CARES Act funding helps position us and puts us in a place where it's appropriate for us to have a voice there or a seat at the table."

In an email Wednesday, Lamor Williams, a spokesman for Little Rock, wrote that the city was pursuing the contract for federal government relations services "to provide representation and advice to management and elected officials regarding federal legislation and federal funding opportunities that impact" the city and the other entities.

Among the desired outcomes listed by Williams were the city's being alerted to federal legislation that will affect the city on matters like infrastructure, transportation and public safety; the identification and pursuit of federal funds; and the use of existing relationships to the benefit of the city and its partners.

A request for submissions received in response to the city's request for qualifications was not fulfilled by the close of business Wednesday.

In spite of the inclusion of the Port Authority, airport and other public entities in the effort to hire a lobbying firm, at least one other entity appeared to fall outside of the city-led push.

When reached by email Tuesday, Central Arkansas Water spokesman Douglas Shackelford said the water utility was not participating in any effort to hire a lobbyist.