Museum animals move to Little Rock Zoo during repairs

Dozens of animals from the Museum of Discovery have a new temporary home at the Little Rock Zoo, city officials said.

The 72 “animal ambassadors” will remain at the zoo while the Little Rock museum undergoes flooding-related repairs. The flooding was the result of a pipe that burst during the previous week’s snowstorms and frigid temperatures, the release states.

The animal ambassadors are being housed in the zoo’s McLarty Education Village to avoid cross-contamination between animals and staff members, Joy Matlock, marketing director for the zoo, said on Thursday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ50NsnpMA8]

“The Little Rock Zoo and the Museum of Discovery both have an education mission and know the importance of educating our youth about wildlife and wild places,” zoo Director Susan Altrui said in the release. “Animals are an important part of the educational process, and I’m glad we have a safe, warm home for the museums’ animals.”

The museum will continue virtual programs using the animal ambassadors, which are delivered to schools and libraries to teach the public about different species, the release states.