Kentucky theme park gains new operator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Kentucky amusement park that once operated as a Six Flags has been sold to a company that operates family-oriented venues including Dollywood in Tennessee and Silver Dollar City in Missouri.

Herschend Enterprises of Georgia is majority partner and operator of Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay amusement and water park in Louisville, officials announced Tuesday in a news conference. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Dollywood President Craig Ross will serve as the park's interim general manager.

"We're here to take a great park located in a great city and make it even better for everyone in this community," Ross said.

He said the company will develop a five-year plan to attract more visitors.

Kentucky Kingdom opened in 1987 under the leadership of businessman Ed Hart and was later sold to Six Flags, which shut down operations in 2009. The park reopened in 2014 after a group led by Hart spent more than $44 million on restorations.

-- The Associated Press

Fry's chain, favorite of tech fans, to shut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fry's Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.

The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," said Wednesday in an online posting that the coronavirus pandemic had made it impossible to continue.

The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores, including one in Dallas. It was founded 36 years ago.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, called it "the end of an era, and a sad day" for an army of loyal customers.

The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry's was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.

"Fry's was really a business built for the 1980s electronics boom. During that era, it was a gathering place for enthusiasts of an industry that was on fire," Saunders said. "However, those days have long since gone and now too has an icon that represented them."

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up 9.13, ends at 548.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 548.41, up 9.13.

"Dovish testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee along with an endorsement by FDA staff for a third covid vaccination candidate spurred equities higher today led by the energy and financials sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.