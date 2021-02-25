Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Forsaken in the fourth

BEST BET Stone Secret in the sixth

LONG SHOT One for Richie in the eighth

MEET 28-99 (28.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MR. PETERKIN has the benefit of a useful third-place finish over the track. He is taking a slight drop and gets in 6 pounds lighter with an apprentice rider aboard. CONQUISTADOR SHOW has finished third in consecutive big field races at Turfway, and trainer Jason Barkley has been spotting horses where they can win. EPIC ADVENTURE appears to be the controlling speed, and the son of Street Sense is bred to carry his speed this far.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Mr. PeterkinMoralesLukas2-1

5 Conquistador ShowBridgmohanBarkley3-1

2 Epic AdventureTalamoCompton5-1

7 Tiz the JourneyBowenZito8-1

1 Western PharoahArrietaVance4-1

3 Samurai SaintVazquezContreras9-2

4 Ponti PokerCamachoSoto15-1

2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

YOUNG BULL is stake-placed at Oaklawn, and he is taking a big drop in class after a solid and useful fifth-place allowance finish. SHOOT ME STRAIGHT was a clear maiden winner last winter at Oaklawn, and he shows a series of quick breezes leading up to his 2021 debut. SMELLIN CANDY tired after contesting the pace when making his first start after a six-month freshening, and he is not a need-the-lead to win runner.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Young BullWalesMoysey3-1

3 Shoot Me StraightThompsonBarkley5-1

9 Smellin CandyFDe La CruzGreen4-1

4 Bravura CreekMoralesWitt8-1

5 Bank ManQuinonezSwearingen12-1

2 Ten BudsMojicaMartin10-1

13 Gotta Love IkeTohillMartin4-1

8 Boo Be RightVazquezPeitz8-1

6 Last PaycheckMedinaJackson12-1

12 It's Bellamy TimeHarrRhea8-1

11 Aunt SunshineTalamoDeville12-1

10 Listen to RoseHamiltonHornsby30-1

1 Blanco BroncoCamachoGonzalez20-1

1a Hamazing SongCamachoGonzalez20-1

3 Purse $31,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SEEDS OF TIME* finished full of run while defeating $16,000 rivals in her first race for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, and the pace figures contentious enough to set up her consistent late run. HELLO DARLING is a consistent stake winning Iowa-bred mare who was dominant at a similar condition at Remington. FOREVERNOA exits a front-running conditioned-claiming victory over this track, and she is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Seeds of TimeArrietaHollendorfer3-1

7 Hello DarlingWDe La CruzMartin7-2

1 ForevernoaTohillHartman4-1

5 LaurieannCabreraMartin6-1

8 RahwayVazquezContreras6-1

3 She's DivineQuinonezSwearingen6-1

4 FlatoutandfoxyBorelBorel5-1

6 Potra LizaEramiaBrennan20-1

4 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

FORSAKEN was forwardly placed in a third-place debut at Fair Grounds, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. He is a well-bred colt dropping into a much easier spot. TWISTED DIXIE was a fast-closing second in his career debut last February at Oaklawn, and he is working nicely up to his 2021 unveiling. BROADWAY JERRY has a series of encouraging breezes leading up to his debut, and trainer John Prather gets his go-to rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 ForsakenCohenDeVaux3-1

10 Twisted DixieHarrCline7-2

9 Broadway JerrySantanaPrather10-1

11 Mo BettaTohillHartman4-1

8 DucktailWDe La CruzStuart15-1

14 Into OrbitQuinonezBarkley6-1

7 J's Little ManCabreraMartin5-1

1 Stomping HotrodGonzalezMason10-1

6 Dusty HillThompsonDixon8-1

4 I Stan for LoveCourtMartin30-1

3 Traffic ControlFDe La CruzCangemi20-1

13 Double BogeyMojicaWitt20-1

2 Strategic AffairEramiaMilligan20-1

12 Kat's HitmanWalesHewitt30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

HARDLY A SECRET* is a three-time winner at Oaklawn who holds a big class advantage for a high-percentage trainer-rider team. KRISTO is taking a drop in class after defeating starter allowance rivals by nearly 4 lengths. TAPITOR was an upset winner at this claiming price Jan. 31, and the strong finisher has done most of his best running in Hot Springs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Hardly a SecretCohenDiodoro5-2

6 KristoGonzalezGreen4-1

5 TapitorWDe La CruzMartin5-1

4 Dealin' StelenMojicaZito6-1

2 Gospel AbeLoveberryVillafranco9-2

3 FlashymeisterBowenMcKnight15-1

10 TashkentVazquezBroberg15-1

9 Calculated RiskerCabreraLitfin20-1

8 Ice CrushGerouxDeville10-1

12 Stuart HallTohillMartin15-1

13 Kid's MischiefMoralesMcKnight10-1

1 Splash for GoldGarciaMason30-1

1a Fort RidgeVazquezMason30-1

11 Baquero FliesFDe La CruzLukas30-1

6 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

STONE SECRET* contested a lively pace before finishing fourth in his return from a long layoff. He is dropping in price and switching to a leading rider. QUALITY WARRIOR is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time, and he possesses good early speed. BEAUCETTE'S EKATI finished third at Keeneland in his only previous sprint race, and the class dropper benefits from a recent race over the track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Stone SecretArrietaPuhich4-1

9 Quality WarriorVazquezLukas7-2

7 Beaucette's EkatiSantanaBarkley8-1

5 Jack Luvs NovaHarrMoysey6-1

6 Cascade KingBowenMiligan6-1

1 TorinCabreraOrtiz9-2

3 Little ChiefCamachoShorter12-1

10 Special PryceQuinonezSwearingen30-1

2 DryspellGonzalezMartin15-1

8 NaveenTalamoLitfin15-1

12 Coach DanTorresVillafranco8-1

13 FixationTorresRussell10-1

4 LookitFDe La CruzCates20-1

7 Purse $30,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $25,000

CABOT was beaten 1 length over a speed-favoring track on Jan. 31, and he has sprinted consistently well when under the care of trainer Ron Moquett. LULLABY BLING crossed the wire in front of the top selection while fighting the same bias, and he is an attractive price on the morning line. SUBSTANTIAL has been showing excellent speed in recent route races, and he did win a 7-furlong sprint last fall at Keeneland.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 CabotCabreraMoquett5-1

4 Lullaby BlingQuinonezDurham12-1

1 SubstantialTalamoMorse3-1

11 All Eyes WestCohenJoseph8-1

12 Lonely PrivateGarciaHawley4-1

14 DeclinedGerouxMaker3-1

10 Something SuperVazquezVillafranco8-1

7 Alex's StrikeSantanaAsmussen6-1

5 Polar WindRoccoRiecken12-1

6 News FlashGonzalezBarkley10-1

8 Major AttractionBorelBorel12-1

13 Discreet TigerArrietaRobertson8-1

2 NashvegasLoveberryShorter20-1

9 BullionWDe La CruzMartin20-1

8 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

ONE FOR RICHIE crushed $10,000 claimers by 5-widening lengths. The three-time winner at Oaklawn is sharp and talented enough to move up and repeat. FASTLY raced well in some fast maiden races in Kentucky, and a troubled start compromised his best when finishing second at this level Jan. 30. BANK has not raced since breaking his maiden in determined fashion May 2 at Oaklawn, but he appears to be training smartly for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 One for RichieArrietaContreras15-1

4 FastlyRoccoCalhoun9-5

3 BankSantanaAsmussen3-1

6 Thomas ShelbyCohenDiodoro3-1

8 AbundantGonzalezMorse6-1

2 Rob the RichTalamoMatthews12-1

1 Bandit PointHarrCline10-1

5 KadriFDe La CruzJones10-1

9 Purse $86,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

MARION FRANCIS has shown good early speed in a pair of second-place sprint finishes, and the beaten odds-on favorite may make amends in her first try around two turns. STILLCHARGINGMARIA is a beautifully bred and expensive filly who finished second in her debut at Fair Grounds. However, she was 6-1 in a six-horse field, which gives me cause for concern about her talent level. SMARMY chased an even-money winner in a useful second-place finish, and the lightly raced filly should benefit from the route experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Marion FrancisGerouxCox3-1

2 StillchargingmariaSantanaAsmussen5-2

4 SmarmyTalamoBauer3-1

3 Class ReunionCohenCalhoun5-1

7 Trumpet LillyArrietaContreras8-1

9 Princess LeaCabreraSharp8-1

8 Take Charge LorinCourtStewart12-1

6 Silver BansheeMojicaMoysey30-1

1 Seeking HonorTorresPrather30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

FORSAKEN drew into a large field in the fourth race, and I'll play him on top of my next five selections in a trifecta wager. The sixth race starts a Pick-4, and I recommend using the speed horses QUALITY WARRIOR and STONE SECRET. The seventh race is competitive, and my top three selections are must-haves. I believe the eighth race will come down to FASTLY and ONE FOR RICHIE. The ninth race has some talent and should be covered well with my top three selections.