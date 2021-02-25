FOOTBALL

UAPB season opener pushed back

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football Coach Doc Gamble will have to wait a little longer to make his head coaching debut.

The Golden Lions' spring season opener against Texas Southern on Saturday at Simmons Bank Field was postponed because of the ongoing water situation in Pine Bluff. The game, the first of six scheduled for UAPB, will now be played on the final Saturday in April.

"Due to the weather crisis in the city, we have rescheduled the game to April 24," said Gamble, whose team didn't play in the fall because of safety concerns associated with covid-19. "Over the last 12 months, last February to now, we have learned how to handle sudden change."

Since Thursday, Pine Bluff has been dealing with an extreme cutback in water pressure that was caused by last week's stretch of cold weather, which resulted in a number of issues ranging from busted pipes to far-reaching leaks. Water pressure has improved some over the past few days, but not enough to comfortably play Saturday's game on the UAPB campus.

The Golden Lions are scheduled to play at Southern on March 6. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Three Division I teams lose

Three state Division I teams lost to ranked opponents Wednesday.

Liam Hicks scored the lone run for Arkansas State University on a solo home run in the fourth inning of the Red Wolves' 12-1 season-opening loss to No. 5 Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. Hicks added a double later in the game, while Sky-Lar Culver added a double and a base hit.

Nick Kreutzer led the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, going 2 for 5 with 1 RBI, while Braelin Hence went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI as the Golden Lions fell to No. 16 Tennessee 14-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

A five-run second inning proved costly for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in a 7-2 loss to No. 18 Oklahoma State in the first-ever game at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. Canyon McWilliams led the Trojans by going 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored.

TENNIS

Spink earns SEC honor

University of Arkansas freshman Indianna Spink was named the SEC's freshman of the week on Wednesday.

Spink becomes just the third Razorback in program history to win the award twice in the same season, joining Jade Frampton (2011) and Anouk Tigu (2008).

Spink went 1-1 in singles play and teamed with fellow freshman Morgan Cross to go undefeated in doubles play.

Arkansas finished the weekend 2-0, opening SEC play with a 4-3 victory over Mississippi on Saturday and a 4-0 sweep of No. 25 Mississippi State on Monday. The Razorbacks will face Memphis on Friday inside the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services