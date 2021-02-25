State's active covid cases rise for first time in 3 weeks

Active cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas rose Thursday for the first time in three weeks.

Active cases rose by 44, to 4,720. The last time cases rose on a day-to-day basis was Feb. 4, when 16,992 cases were reported. Cases have fallen more than 70% since then.

Newly identified coronavirus infections in Arkansas continued to rebound from last week's downturn on Thursday as the state's tally of cases rose by 726.

The increase was smaller than the one the day before, but was the third consecutive increase that was larger than the one a week earlier, when testing was slowed by winter weather.

After falling the previous two days, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 rose Thursday by 26, to 522.

The number of those patients who were on ventilators rose for the second straight day, from 100 on Wednesday to 108.

After an increase a day earlier, the number of virus patients who were in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. fell by nine, to 203.

The state's death toll from the virus since March, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 10, to 5,397.

"We continue to vaccinate Arkansans at a high level," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"I want to give credit to our staff at the Department of Health, Col. [Robert] Ator and all our provider partners for their tireless efforts to ensure we can get vaccines into the arms of Arkansans. If Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine is approved, it will provide another tool in our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19."

