Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State's active covid cases rise for first time in 3 weeks

by Andy Davis | Today at 8:46 p.m.
Deb Hutts, left, clinical services manager for the UAMS Covid-19 drive thru testing unit receives vaccine from her co-worker in the triage unit, advanced practice nurse Barbara McDonald Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock. (UAMS photo)

Active cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas rose Thursday for the first time in three weeks.

Active cases rose by 44, to 4,720. The last time cases rose on a day-to-day basis was Feb. 4, when 16,992 cases were reported. Cases have fallen more than 70% since then.

Newly identified coronavirus infections in Arkansas continued to rebound from last week's downturn on Thursday as the state's tally of cases rose by 726.

The increase was smaller than the one the day before, but was the third consecutive increase that was larger than the one a week earlier, when testing was slowed by winter weather.

After falling the previous two days, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 rose Thursday by 26, to 522.

The number of those patients who were on ventilators rose for the second straight day, from 100 on Wednesday to 108.

After an increase a day earlier, the number of virus patients who were in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. fell by nine, to 203.

The state's death toll from the virus since March, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 10, to 5,397.

"We continue to vaccinate Arkansans at a high level," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"I want to give credit to our staff at the Department of Health, Col. [Robert] Ator and all our provider partners for their tireless efforts to ensure we can get vaccines into the arms of Arkansans. If Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine is approved, it will provide another tool in our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19."

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

State's active covid cases rise for first time in 3 weeks
by Andy Davis
Water crisis leads to postponement of UAPB football kickoff
by I.C. Murrell
Dates set for Razorbacks' spring practice
Museum animals move to Little Rock Zoo during repairs
by Brianna Kwasnik
Fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
by Bill Bowden
ADVERTISEMENT