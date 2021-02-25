Super Quiz: Songs

Their signature song was "Dancing Queen."

Complete the title of the popular song: "Don't Get Around Much ----------."

This song from "The Wizard of Oz" won the Best Original Song Oscar.

In which film is the song "Gonna Fly Now"?

In which film are the lyrics "What good is sitting alone in your room?"

"Back in the Saddle Again" was his signature song.

In "High Hopes," what did the little ant think he could move?

What song, in the introduction, contains the lyrics "Yet we get a trifle weary with Mr. Einstein's theory"?