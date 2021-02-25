Thursday recruiting tidbits: Hogs to host 4-star WR, others for virtual visits

Arkansas is expected to host another set of prospects for virtual visits on Saturday.

Four-star receiver DJ Allen, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Gladewater, Texas, said he plans to be one of the virtual visitors this weekend.

He has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Baylor, Houston, Notre Dame, USC, TCU and others. Allen recorded 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior while being named MVP District 6-3A Division I All-District.

Allen recorded 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman.

• Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280 pounds, of Christian Brothers in Memphis, also said he plans to do a virtual tour with the Razorbacks on Saturday. He received an offer from Arkansas on Feb. 10.

He and current Arkansas offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, who also attended Christian Brothers, are good friends. Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech are some of his other offers.

He recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and recovered a fumble as a junior.

• Offensive lineman Grant Bingham recently released his top eight schools and included Arkansas. He also plans to do a virtual tour with Arkansas on Saturday.

Bingham, 6-6, 300 pounds, of Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central, named Arkansas, Kentucky, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, West Virginia, Nebraska and Miami as his top schools on Feb. 8.

• Defensive back Jaylen Lewis said he spoke to Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on Wednesday. He did a virtual visit with the Razorbacks on Jan. 30.

Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, was offered by Arkansas on Nov. 6 . He has other offers from schools such as Florida State, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and others.

Tom Lemming rates Lewis a 3-star-plus prospect.