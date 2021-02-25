Trade nominee vows to work with allies on China pressure

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's pick to be the top U.S. trade envoy is promising to work with America's allies to combat China's aggressive trade policies, indicating a break from the Trump administration's go-it-alone approach.

In a written testimony for her confirmation hearing today before the Senate Finance Committee, Katherine Tai, Biden's choice for U.S. trade representative, said she would "prioritize rebuilding our international alliances and partnerships, and re-engaging with international institutions" to present Beijing with "a united front of U.S. allies."

Fluent in Mandarin, Tai served several years as head of China enforcement at the trade representative's office.

"I know firsthand how critically important it is that we have a strategic and coherent plan for holding China accountable to its promises and effectively competing with its model of state-directed economics," Tai said.

Trump started a trade war with China, imposing taxes on $360 billion in Chinese imports in a fight over Beijing's efforts -- alleged to include cybertheft -- to promote its own technology companies and challenge the United States in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.