UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men at Texas Southern
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston
RECORDS UAPB 3-18, 2-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 8-8, 5-3
SERIES Texas Southern leads 16-6
RADIO UAPB Sports Network
INTERNET UAPB Sports Network
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr.10.52.5
G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr.16.66.4
G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.7.34.3
F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr.4.73.9
F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr.7.95.5
COACH George Ivory (139-266 in 13 seasons at UAPB)
Texas Southern
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Michael Weathers, 6-3, Sr.14.15.3
G Jordan GIlliam, 6-5, Jr.4.92.8
F Galen Alexander, 6-6, Sr.11.94.9
F John Walker III, 6-9, Jr.11.95.3
F Joirdon Karl Nicholas,6-9, Jr.9.16.2
COACH Johnny Jones (48-38 in three seasons at Texas Southern)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBTexas Southern
61.0Points for72.5
78.3Points against70.3
-5.4Rebound margin+4.3
-3.3Turnover margin-1.3
37.3FG pct.43.8
30.13-pt pct.27.1
73.3FT pct.67.8
CHALK TALK The Golden Lions shot a season-low 50% from the free-throw line in Tuesday's 72-56 loss to Prairie View A&M, UAPB's 10th consecutive defeat. ... Texas Southern has won five of its last six contests, and leads the SWAC by scoring 72.5 points per game. ... The Tigers are 9-1 at home in the all-time series. UAPB's lone road win over Texas Southern came in a 74-72 victory on Jan. 22, 2018.
-- Eli Lederman