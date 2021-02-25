UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men at Texas Southern

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 3-18, 2-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 8-8, 5-3

SERIES Texas Southern leads 16-6

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr.10.52.5

G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr.16.66.4

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.7.34.3

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr.4.73.9

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr.7.95.5

COACH George Ivory (139-266 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

Texas Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Michael Weathers, 6-3, Sr.14.15.3

G Jordan GIlliam, 6-5, Jr.4.92.8

F Galen Alexander, 6-6, Sr.11.94.9

F John Walker III, 6-9, Jr.11.95.3

F Joirdon Karl Nicholas,6-9, Jr.9.16.2

COACH Johnny Jones (48-38 in three seasons at Texas Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBTexas Southern

61.0Points for72.5

78.3Points against70.3

-5.4Rebound margin+4.3

-3.3Turnover margin-1.3

37.3FG pct.43.8

30.13-pt pct.27.1

73.3FT pct.67.8

CHALK TALK The Golden Lions shot a season-low 50% from the free-throw line in Tuesday's 72-56 loss to Prairie View A&M, UAPB's 10th consecutive defeat. ... Texas Southern has won five of its last six contests, and leads the SWAC by scoring 72.5 points per game. ... The Tigers are 9-1 at home in the all-time series. UAPB's lone road win over Texas Southern came in a 74-72 victory on Jan. 22, 2018.

-- Eli Lederman