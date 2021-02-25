UAPB women's basketball capsule

UAPB women at Texas Southern

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE H&PE Arena, Houston

RECORDS UAPB 2-16, 1-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 3-6, 2-5

SERIES Texas Southern leads 16-5.

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So.11.13.2

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9 So.7.63.1

G Ashlynn Green, 5-9, Fr.4.31.7

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr.7.54.5

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.14.79.0

COACH Dawn Brown (9-36 in two seasons at UAPB)

Texas Southern

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ataiya Bridges, 5-4, Sr.15.35.3

G Te-Aire Hambrick, 5-8, Jr.12.43.3

G Jenay Bojorquez, 5-6, Jr.6.72.1

G Namiko Adams, 5-8, Sr.4.03.6

F Skye Green, 6-1, So.2.32.1

COACH Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (38-31 in three seasons at Texas Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBTexas Southern

63.1Points for61.3

79.2Points against72.7

-4.6Rebound margin-11.4

-5.1Turnover margin+3.3

37.0FG pct.36.6

26.63-pt pct.32.3

65.8FT pct.58.5

CHALK TALK UAPB's Trasity Totten scored a career-high 23 points in Tuesday's 79-71 overtime defeat at Prairie View A&M. ... Texas Southern's Atayiah Bridges is scoring 15.3 points per game, sixth best in the SWAC. ... The Golden Lions' 364 turnovers are the most in the league, and UAPB sports a conference-low -5.1 turnover margin. ... The Tigers' 78-66 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday was their first since Jan. 11.

-- Eli Lederman