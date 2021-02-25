Sections
Wolves hunt tops target, ends early

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:26 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters and trappers blew past Wisconsin’s wolf kill target in less than 72 hours, forcing a premature end to a hunt that initially wasn’t supposed to happen for another nine months and raising the ire of animal rights activists.

The Department of Natural Resources closed the season Wednesday afternoon after hunters and trappers had killed 178 wolves, which was 59 more than the state’s target of 119. Hunters and trappers exceeded the target in all six of the state’s management zones.

The agency estimated that about 1,000 wolves roamed the state before the hunt began. The department’s population goal is 350.

The season began Monday and had been scheduled to run through Sunday. Department officials announced Tuesday that the hunt would end Wednesday afternoon because so many animals had been killed in the first two days.

