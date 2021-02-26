ASU campus is set to host vaccinations

Registration has opened for a covid-19 vaccination clinic in Jonesboro on March 6 for northeast Arkansans in state Department of Health-approved categories, including the new group of anyone 65 and older.

Participants can register at https://bit.ly/3uo9hW9 or by calling (870) 680-8880 to schedule an appointment. People with questions can call that same phone number. The appointment form requires the participant to include, among other things, a home address. The event is designated for northeast Arkansas residents who are:

• Of age 65 and older.

• Health care workers.

• First responders, including firefighters, police and emergency medical services personnel.

• Educators, including those employed by child care, kindergarten-through-12th grade and higher-education institutions.

The clinic will be held on the Arkansas State University campus from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive.

Anyone who receives a vaccination on March 6 will be required to return to First National Bank Arena on April 3 to receive a second dose.

There is no charge to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations will be administered by staff members from NEA Baptist Health System, St. Bernards Healthcare and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students; and Arkansas State University nursing and health professions students. The event will be staffed by community volunteers. ASU is providing the use of the arena at no charge.